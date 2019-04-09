The Jabra Move is widely considered by users and reviewers alike to be one of the best affordable wireless headphones. The on-ear headphones are currently priced at under Rs. 5,000 online down from its usually price of Rs. 5,999, and promises 8 hours of usage time on a single charge. Jabra has now launched the updated version of the Jabra Move, called the Jabra Move Style Edition. The new wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 7,299 and will go on sale on various online and offline stores on April 20.

Some of the key updates on the Jabra Move Style Edition include three new colours: Titanium Black, Gold Beige, and Navy. Apart from that, a major improvement comes in the battery, with the Style Edition promising a significantly higher 14 hours of use per charge. Apart from this, the Jabra Move Style Edition also allows for wired use, using a 3.5mm cable.

The rest of the feature set is similar to the Jabra Move, with an on-ear design and on-board controls for playback and calls. The headset also features hands-free capabilities, to enable voice calling through the headset. At the price, it's one of the most popular options available today, and has the advantage of the on-ear fit. The Jabra Move Style Edition will be available on popular online platforms including Amazon and Croma, as well as authorised offline resellers.

Jabra earlier this year launched its top-end Elite 85h wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which are positioned to take on the popular Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QC35ii headphones. These headphones are priced at $299 (approximately Rs. 20,800), and aren't available in India yet.