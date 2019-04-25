Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Thursday launched its Evolve 65e soft neckband earbuds in India with up to 13 hours of battery life for Rs. 20,320 (excluding GST). Meant largely for enterprise users, the earphones are not widely available or meant for regular consumers. They will go on sale from May in the country, via authorised Jabra channel partners and resellers.

The Jabra Evolve 65e feature Skype for Business and Unified Communications (UC) certification, the company says, touting their “crystal-clear call or music quality for a work-life on the go”. The earbuds feature a four-microphone system - two in the microphone box capturing voice and one in each earbud. They also offer Jabra's HearThrough technology to let users listen to ambient sounds around them. The Jabra Evolve 65e use a DSP algorithm to find the optimum voice-to-noise ratio for clarity, the company added.

The earbuds also support eight hours of talk time, while the 13-hour figure mentioned earlier is for Jabra Evolve 65e music playback time. Other features include integration with the Jabra Sound+ app for customisations, help, and updates. There is also a “built-in busy light” that warns bystanders that the user should not be disturbed.

"Enterprises are constantly seeking new ways to enable their employees to be productive wherever they are, making UC one of the most important mobile technologies today. But if mobile workers are to use professional headsets, they will expect the same wearing-styles and form-factors, great comfort and range of features that they get from their consumer devices," Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Jabra, said in a statement.

Written with inputs from IANS