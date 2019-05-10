Technology News
  • Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,499

Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,499

The Elite Active 45e goes on sale on May 17.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 18:21 IST
Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,499

The Jabra Elite Active 45e is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance

Highlights
  • The Jabra Elite Active 45e has a behind-the-neck wire connecting the buds
  • The wireless earphones are voice-assistant enabled
  • A fifteen-minute fast charge will provide an hour of battery life

Jabra is often better known as a manufacturer of professional audio products, including headsets for voice-call-based processes. However, the Danish company also has a capable range of consumer audio products, focused on wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. The latest product in the range is the Jabra Elite Active 45e, which is an activity-friendly upgrade to the Elite 45e earphones. The new earphones will be available both through online and offline retail channels starting May 17, and are priced at Rs. 6,499.

The biggest difference in the Jabra Elite Active 45e over the Elite 45e that was launched in India last year is the water and dust resistance rating. The new wireless earphones come with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, making them resistant to water damage even in some cases of being completely submerged in water. Apart from that, the earphones feature an ear-hook design, with a behind-the-neck wire connecting the two earbuds.

The Jabra Elite Active 45e has a claimed battery life of nine hours on a single charge, with a quick-charge feature touted to give one hour of use with 15 minutes of charging when the battery is almost drained. The headset is also voice assistant enabled, allowing one-touch access to Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa. The Jabra Sound+ app - available for Android and iOS - allows further personalisation of the wireless earphones. The Elite Active 45e will be available in three colours - Black, Mint, and Navy.

Last month, Jabra launched the Move Style Edition on-ear wireless headphones, priced at Rs. 7,299. Like the Jabra Elite Active 45e, the Move Style Edition is also an upgraded version of an existing Jabra product, offering additional features and improved specifications at a slightly higher price.

Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

