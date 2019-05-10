Jabra is often better known as a manufacturer of professional audio products, including headsets for voice-call-based processes. However, the Danish company also has a capable range of consumer audio products, focused on wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. The latest product in the range is the Jabra Elite Active 45e, which is an activity-friendly upgrade to the Elite 45e earphones. The new earphones will be available both through online and offline retail channels starting May 17, and are priced at Rs. 6,499.

The biggest difference in the Jabra Elite Active 45e over the Elite 45e that was launched in India last year is the water and dust resistance rating. The new wireless earphones come with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, making them resistant to water damage even in some cases of being completely submerged in water. Apart from that, the earphones feature an ear-hook design, with a behind-the-neck wire connecting the two earbuds.

The Jabra Elite Active 45e has a claimed battery life of nine hours on a single charge, with a quick-charge feature touted to give one hour of use with 15 minutes of charging when the battery is almost drained. The headset is also voice assistant enabled, allowing one-touch access to Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa. The Jabra Sound+ app - available for Android and iOS - allows further personalisation of the wireless earphones. The Elite Active 45e will be available in three colours - Black, Mint, and Navy.

Last month, Jabra launched the Move Style Edition on-ear wireless headphones, priced at Rs. 7,299. Like the Jabra Elite Active 45e, the Move Style Edition is also an upgraded version of an existing Jabra product, offering additional features and improved specifications at a slightly higher price.