Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With ANC, HearThrough Mode Launched: Price, Features

Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With ANC, HearThrough Mode Launched: Price, Features

Jabra Elite 85t earbuds feature adjustable digital ANC and Sound+ App support for a customised sound output.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 November 2020 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With ANC, HearThrough Mode Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Jabra

Jabra Elite 85t are IPX4-rated for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Jabra Elite 85t feature Jabra miniaturisation on design and fit
  • They have six microphones and wind protection for call clarity
  • Jabra Elite 85t is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of run time

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds with adjustable advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) have been launched in India. They come equipped with a dual chipset that is said to deliver optimal sound processing. The earphones feature a semi-open design, multiple ANC microphones for communication, and HearThrough technology that allows the users to hear ambient noise. The company says that the earbuds are Qi-certified for wireless charging. They are claimed to deliver up to 5.5 hours battery on the earbuds, and a total of up to 25 hours from the charging case with ANC on.

Jabra Elite 85t price, availability

The Jabra Elite 85t is priced at Rs. 18,999 and will be available in Titanium Black colour on Amazon starting December 1. Other colour variants will be available from January 2021, the company said.

Jabra Elite 85t features

Jabra Elite 85t ANC true wireless earphones feature a semi-open design and come equipped with 12mm speakers for powerful bass. The design is said to provide comfort by relieving ear pressure. Jabra says that the earbuds have oval-shaped EarGels for a better in-ear sealing and a secure fit. The earbuds also come with a dedicated ANC chip that is said to efficiently remove surrounding noise. There is a HearThrough Mode (Jabra's word for transparency mode) which allows the ambient noise to seep through the earbuds. There are 11 levels from full ANC to full HearThrough.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds feature 6-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside) that is said to provide improved wind noise protection for great calling. The earbuds are IPX4-rated for dust and water resistance which essentially means they can withstand splashes and sweat. The earbuds are voice assistant-enabled, which means users can use them with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. Customers can use Sound+ App for a customised sound output.

The company says that the Jabra Elite 85t are Qi-certified for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers. They are claimed to deliver up to 5.5 hours battery on a single charge and up to 25 with the charging case with ANC on. In case the user is not using ANC, the earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 7 hours of run-time and up to 31 hours with the case.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jabra, Jabra Elite 85t, Jabra Elite 85t Price in India, Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless ANC Earbuds
Microsoft Teams Will Stop Working on Internet Explorer 11 Today, Microsoft 365 Apps Support Will End August 2021
Nokia Laptop Series Spotted in BIS Listings, May Debut in India Soon

Related Stories

Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With ANC, HearThrough Mode Launched: Price, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  4. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  5. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  6. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  7. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
  9. Tecno Pova With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on December 4
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
  2. Nokia Laptop Series Spotted in BIS Listings, May Debut in India Soon
  3. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With ANC, HearThrough Mode Launched: Price, Features
  4. Microsoft Teams Will Stop Working on Internet Explorer 11 Today, Microsoft 365 Apps Support Will End August 2021
  5. 'World’s Smallest Atom-Memory Unit’ Created for Smaller, Faster, More Energy-Efficient Computing Chips
  6. Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live in India Today
  7. Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report
  8. Samsung’s Upcoming True Wireless Earphones Will Be Called Galaxy Buds Pro: Report
  9. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Offers of Up to 80 Percent Off on Electronic Accessories
  10. Amazon India Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com