Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 28,999

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 28,999

With the Elite 85h, Jabra sets its sights on Sony and Bose.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 13:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 28,999

The Jabra Elite 85h is the most expensive product in Jabra’s current consumer lineup

Highlights
  • The Jabra Elite 85h features wireless connectivity and active noise cance
  • The headphones are IP52-rated for dust and water resistance
  • The Jabra Sound+ app lets you further customise the settings on the heads

For the last few years, active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity on headphones has been the domain of Sony and Bose, which have gone head-to-head for dominance of the space. However, Danish audio equipment manufacturer Jabra has finally thrown its hat into the ring, and has launched the Jabra Elite 85h wireless active noise cancellation headphones in India. The Elite 85h is priced at Rs. 28,999, and goes on sale on May 25 through Amazon, Croma, and other Jabra authorised resellers.

The Jabra Elite 85h is the most expensive product in the the company's current consumer headset lineup, and also the most technologically advanced. The headphones are available in four colours - Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige, and Navy - and feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, along with the option to connect via a 3.5mm plug to various devices. The headphones are charged through a USB Type-C port, with a claimed battery life of 36 hours when using active noise cancellation and 41 hours with ANC switched off. The headset has 40mm drivers and a total of eight microphones, with four exclusively for calls, two for noise cancellation, and two hybrid microphones that are additionally used in both cases.

The headphone additionally feature SmartSound technology, which is said to automatically adapt sound and active noise cancellation based on the surroundings of the wearer. This is similar to technology in use by Sony on the WH-1000XM3, as well as on the Bose QC35 II headphones. The headphones are additionally IP52-rated for dust and water resistance, and can be used with the Jabra Smart Sound+ app that lets you further customise settings on the headphones.

The Jabra Elite 85h headphones were announced at CES earlier this year at $299 (approximately Rs. 20,850), but have a much higher launch price of Rs. 28,999 in India. Jabra also recently launched the Move Style Edition budget wireless headphones in India at Rs. 7,299, which were also originally announced at CES 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jabra, Jabra Elite 85h, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Trump's Huawei Ban Raises Hopes for Chinese Chip Suppliers
Honor Smartphones
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 28,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  4. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  5. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  7. Redmi Note 7S to Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Honor 20 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched, Honor 20 Lite Debuts Globally
  9. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  10. Marvel’s Falcon & Winter Soldier Said to Find Director, Cast, Release Date
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.