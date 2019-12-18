Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Jabra Elite 75t earbuds support all major voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 13:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

The earbuds will be available via Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, and Jabra-authorised resellers

Highlights
  • Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are priced at Rs. 15,999
  • The wireless earbuds will be available starting December 27
  • They offers up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case

Refreshing its wireless earbuds series in India, Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Tuesday launched Elite 75t in the country. Jabra Elite 75t are priced at Rs. 15,999. The wireless earbuds will be available via Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, and Jabra-authorised resellers, starting December 27.

According to the firm, the Elite 75t is specifically designed to provide enhanced comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size. The earbuds have been extensively tested for secure fit, so users can be confident that they will stay put, no matter what activity they may be engaged in.

The Jabra Elite 75t offers up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case and 7.5 hours without it. There's USB-C charging support as well on board.

There's an option to connect to assistants, like Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. The device has also IP55-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and water. The Elite 75t will be available in Titanium Black and Gold Beige colours.

Additionally, Jabra has packed four microphones for crystal clear calls and support for all Bluetooth-enabled smartphones and tablets.

"Bringing continuous innovation and to enable customers to experience a truly wireless earbud solution, we are introducing the Jabra Elite 75t -- newest and improved addition to our award-winning Elite range," Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and SAARC at Jabra, said in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jabra, Jabra Elite 75t
Next Task for NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft: Kiss an Asteroid and Avoid Mount Doom
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Realme Buds Air Review
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  6. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  7. This Startup Wants to Eliminate Physical Buttons From Smartphones
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. CRISPR to Water on Mars: 6 Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of the Decade
  10. Samsung Galaxy A01 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. UIDAI Shelves Plan to Hire Social Media Monitoring Agency to Track Online Conversations
  2. Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Next Task for NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft: Kiss an Asteroid and Avoid Mount Doom
  4. Samsung Galaxy A01 With 3,000mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  5. JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'
  6. Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA
  7. German YouTuber Fights Video Giant for Rights as Ad Revenue Dwindles
  8. Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu
  9. Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Ousts 4G Variant From Top Spot in DxOMark Camera Review
  10. Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set for First Launch to International Space Station This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.