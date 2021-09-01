Technology News
loading

Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 TWS Earbuds Launched

Jabra Elite 7 Pro is the most premium option in the lineup with a price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 September 2021 14:33 IST
Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 TWS Earbuds Launched

Photo Credit: Jabra

Jabra Elite 7 Pro come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support

Highlights
  • Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available from October 1
  • Jabra Elite 3 on sale from Wednesday, September 1
  • Jabra Elite 7 Pro offer improved voice clarity using MultiSensor Voice

Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3 have been unveiled as the new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from the Danish brand. In the new series, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and are claimed to be the smallest Jabra earbuds made so far. The Jabra Elite 7 Active, on the other hand, are designed as a watered-down variant of the Elite 7 Pro. These also include a ‘ShakeGrip' coating on top for a more secure fit during workouts. The Jabra Elite 3 are designed as the cheapest model in the series, with basic features such as a noise isolation design and up to 28 hours of total battery life.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 price

Jabra Elite 7 Pro price has been set at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500), while the Jabra Elite 7 Active carries a price tag of $179 (roughly Rs.13,100) and the Jabra Elite 3 is priced at $79 (roughly Rs. 5,800). The Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will go on sale in the US starting October 1. However, the Jabra Elite 3 are being made available for purchase starting Wednesday, September 1.

Details about the India pricing and availability of Jabra 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3 are yet to be revealed.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro specifications

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro come with a MultiSensor Voice technology that uses the built-in bone conduction sensor along with four microphones and algorithms to deliver improved clarity in voice calls and reduce ambient noise. The earbuds also include adjustable ANC feature that is claimed to bring an immersive audio experience. Further, there is Jabra MySound technology that allows users to get a personalised experience by creating their dedicated audio profiles. The Elite 7 Pro earbuds also include Alexa integration, as well as carry support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Jabra says it has designed the Elite 7 Pro after studying 62,000 unique ear scans. The earbuds are also claimed to be 16 percent smaller in size over the Elite 75t.

The Elite 7 Pro are rated to deliver nine hours of playtime with ANC feature switched on. It's charging case brings the battery life to a total of 35 hours. The case also supports fast charging and is said to deliver 1.2 hours of playtime with just five minutes of charging. The Elite 7 Pro TWS come in Black, Gold Beige, and Titanium Black colour options and have IP55-rated build.

Jabra Elite 7 Active specifications

The Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds are designed for fitness enthusiasts and touted to deliver an experience that is identical to the Elite 7 Pro, sans MultiSensor Voice technology. The earbuds also include a “ShakeGrip coating” on top that is claimed to provide a more secure in-ear fit without a traditional wingtip design. The eartips are made of liquid silicone rubber.

jabra elite 7 active image Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds are specially designed for fitness enthusiasts
Photo Credit: Jabra

 

Jabra has provided a microphone mesh on the Elite 7 Active that is claimed to remove wind noise from calls for users who prefer the outdoors.

Jabra Elite 3 specifications

The Jabra Elite 3 are meant for people looking for affordable TWS earbuds. These come with 6mm drivers and a four-microphone call technology. Jabra has also provided a music equaliser to let you adjust the music output as per your preferences. Further, the earbuds include Qualcomm aptX HD audio.

jabra elite 3 image Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active come with a 6mm drivers
Photo Credit: Jabra

 

Jabra claims that the Elite 3 are capable of delivering up to seven hours of battery life, while the bundled case expands the usage by 28 hours. The earbuds also have a noise isolation design and Jabra's HearThrough awareness that allows users to define the exact amount of outside noise they want to let in. Moreover, there are four distinct colour options to choose from: Lilac, Light Beige, Dark Grey, and Navy.

The Verge reports that with the launch of the three new TWS earbuds, Jabra is phasing out its existing Elite 65t and 75t by the end of the year. The Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active are also said to have multipoint support to enable simultaneous connectivity with multiple devices.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jabra Elite 7 Pro price, Jabra Elite 7 Pro specifications, Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Jabra Elite 7 Active price, Jabra Elite 7 Active specifications, Jabra Elite 7 Active, Jabra Elite 3 price, Jabra Elite 3 specifications, Jabra Elite 3, Jabra
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Launch by 2021-End as Company’s Cheapest 5G Smartphone
Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 TWS Earbuds Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 Could Be the Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  6. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  7. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  9. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  10. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Shut Down Facebook Data Transfers, Krafton Announces ‘Get Ready to Jump’ Winners
  2. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications Leak via Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Expected Soon
  3. Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 TWS Earbuds Launched
  4. 'Smart Shirt' Developed by Rice University Researchers Can Monitor Your Heart Rate
  5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Launch by 2021-End as Company’s Cheapest 5G Smartphone
  6. Google Chrome 93 Brings Revamped Recently Closed Tabs Menu, WebOTP API Support for Desktop, More
  7. PUBG: New State Pre-Registrations Go Live in India for Android, iOS Users
  8. Xiaomi Completes Business Registration of Electric Vehicle Unit
  9. Phone Won’t Connect With Your Car’s Infotainment System? You Are Not Alone: Study
  10. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Regulatory Approval Underway
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com