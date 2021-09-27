Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Jabra Elite 7 Active, Jabra Elite 3, and Jabra Elite 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the Danish company were launched in India on Monday, September 27. In the new series, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro come equipped with Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology and active noise cancellation (ANC). The Jabra Elite 7 Active, on the other hand, feature an IP57-rated dust- and water-resistant build and up to 30 hours of listening time. Jabra Elite 3 TWS earphones carry two microphones for calls and offer up to 28 hours of battery life. The Jabra Elite 2 are the most affordable earbuds in the lineup and also feature two microphones for calls.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2: Price in India

Jabra Elite 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 18,999, while the Jabra Elite 7 Active carry a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The Jabra Elite 3 are priced at Rs. 6,999, and the Jabra Elite 2 are priced at Rs. 5,999.

Jabra Elite 3 are available in Lilac, Light Beige, Dark Grey, and Navy colour options, while the Elite 2 can be purchased in Dark Grey and Navy colour options. The company has not revealed the colour options for the Jabra Elite 7 pro and the Jabra Elite 7 Active TWS earbuds.

Jabra Elite 2 and Elite 3 will go on sale in India starting October first week. Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available for purchase by the end of October. All four products will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Jabra authorised resellers.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro specifications

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro TWS earphones come with Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology that combines a bone conduction sensor, four microphones, and algorithms to ensure clarity in voice calls and reduce ambient noise. It features an adjustable ANC that is claimed to bring an immersive audio experience as well as an adjustable HearThrough feature that allows ambient sounds in when needed. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro features in-built Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant support. It also has IP55-rated dust and water resistance. Jabra Elite 7 Pro are compatible with the Jabra Sound+ app and support Bluetooth 5.2.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro are claimed to deliver eight hours of non-stop playtime with the ANC feature switched on. Its charging case brings the battery life to a total of 30 hours. The case also supports fast charging. The company claims that the headphones can deliver one hour of playtime with just five minutes of charging. Each earpiece of the lightweight earphones weighs just 5.4 grams.

Jabra Elite 7 Active specifications, features

Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds also come with Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology as well as ANC and HearThrough. To ensure better fitting for fitness enthusiasts, the company says the earbuds have a “ShakeGrip coating” on top while the eartips are made of liquid silicone rubber. Also, Jabra has provided a microphone mesh on the earbuds that is claimed to remove wind noise from calls for users who prefer the outdoors. It also offers personalisation options with the Jabra Sound+ app. Jabra Elite 7 Active are also said to deliver eight hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with the charging case.

Jabra Elite 3 specifications, features

The Jabra Elite 3 TWS earbuds come with 6mm drivers and a four-microphone call technology. The earbuds include support for Qualcomm aptX HD audio and offer noise isolation with Jabra's HearThrough awareness feature.

The earbuds offer seven hours of battery life on a single charge. When bundled with the charging case the earbuds are claimed to deliver 28 hours of total battery life. The earphones are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

Jabra Elite 2 specifications, features

Jabra Elite 2, the final addition to the new Elite range, are meant for people looking for affordable TWS earbuds. These features 6mm drivers that the company says offer high audio quality and bass. The Jabra Elite 2 earbuds boast of a customisable EQ, noise isolation, and the inclusion of Qualcomm aptX HD audio codec support. The TWS earphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

The affordable earphones from Jabra also feature two-mic call technology, instant Alexa activation, one-touch Spotify playback, and Google Fast Pair technology. The earbuds are IP55-rated for water resistance. The Jabra Elite 2 TWS offer seven hours of battery life with a single charge and its charging case brings the battery life to a total of 28 hours.