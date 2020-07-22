Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones have been launched in India with a battery life of up to 50 hours. The new offering also comes with Jabra's proprietary MySound technology that is touted to create optimised and personalised sound experiences on the basis of individual hearing profiles. Similar to other headphone options in its segment, the Jabra Elite 45h offer quick access to voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri. The headphones also feature a single-fold design. The Jabra Elite 45h compete against the likes of Sony WH-CH710N and Sennheiser HD350BT.

Jabra Elite 45h price in India, availability

The Jabra Elite 45h price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999. The headphones come in a single colour option of Copper Black and will be available for purchase starting August 6 through Amazon — during the Prime Day 2020 sale event.

Jabra Elite 45h specifications, features

The USP of the Jabra Elite 45h is its built-in battery pack that is touted to deliver up to 50 hours of music playback, or 40 hours of talk time, on a single charge. The battery also supports fast charging via USB Type-C and is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of usage in just 15 minutes of charging time.

Apart from the promising battery life, the headphones come with 40mm drivers that offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz on the Music mode, while on the Speak mode, the drivers have a range of 100Hz to 8,000Hz. There are also two microphones to enable noise cancellation during voice calls. Moreover, users can access a customisable music equaliser through the Jabra Sound+ app.

Jabra has provided one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. The headphones offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and support multiple Bluetooth profiles, including HSP v1.2, HFP v1.7, A2DB v1.3, AVRCP v1.6, and SSP v1.2. Further, there is a multi-connect option to let you connect two devices simultaneously.

The Jabra Elite 45h has an on-ear form factor and feature ear cushions made of a PU leather material. There is also the single-fold design that lets the headphones lie flat and fit easily into a bag. The headphones weigh 160 grams.

