Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Jabra Elite 45h On Ear Headphones Debut in India With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life

Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Headphones Debut in India With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life

Jabra Elite 45h price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 July 2020 17:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Headphones Debut in India With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life

Jabra Elite 45h come with 40mm drivers and feature a single-fold design

Highlights
  • Jabra Elite 45h competes against Sony WH-CH710N
  • The Jabra headphones has fast charging support via USB Type-C
  • Jabra Elite 45h has a dual-microphone noise reduction tech

Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones have been launched in India with a battery life of up to 50 hours. The new offering also comes with Jabra's proprietary MySound technology that is touted to create optimised and personalised sound experiences on the basis of individual hearing profiles. Similar to other headphone options in its segment, the Jabra Elite 45h offer quick access to voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri. The headphones also feature a single-fold design. The Jabra Elite 45h compete against the likes of Sony WH-CH710N and Sennheiser HD350BT.

Jabra Elite 45h price in India, availability

The Jabra Elite 45h price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999. The headphones come in a single colour option of Copper Black and will be available for purchase starting August 6 through Amazon — during the Prime Day 2020 sale event.

Jabra Elite 45h specifications, features

The USP of the Jabra Elite 45h is its built-in battery pack that is touted to deliver up to 50 hours of music playback, or 40 hours of talk time, on a single charge. The battery also supports fast charging via USB Type-C and is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of usage in just 15 minutes of charging time.

Apart from the promising battery life, the headphones come with 40mm drivers that offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz on the Music mode, while on the Speak mode, the drivers have a range of 100Hz to 8,000Hz. There are also two microphones to enable noise cancellation during voice calls. Moreover, users can access a customisable music equaliser through the Jabra Sound+ app.

Jabra has provided one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. The headphones offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and support multiple Bluetooth profiles, including HSP v1.2, HFP v1.7, A2DB v1.3, AVRCP v1.6, and SSP v1.2. Further, there is a multi-connect option to let you connect two devices simultaneously.

The Jabra Elite 45h has an on-ear form factor and feature ear cushions made of a PU leather material. There is also the single-fold design that lets the headphones lie flat and fit easily into a bag. The headphones weigh 160 grams.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jabra Elite 45h, Jabra Elite 45h price in India, Jabra Elite 45h specifications, Jabra
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Hosting 'Life Unstoppable' Virtual Event on September 2 to Unveil New Phones, Wearables, and More
Microsoft Teams to Allow Third-Party Apps During Meetings
Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Headphones Debut in India With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  2. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  3. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  5. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  6. Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Site
  7. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  8. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  10. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel With Side Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launched: Specifications
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Time, Expected Specifications
  4. Apple Taps Periscope Lens Suppliers for iPhones in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Microsoft Teams to Allow Third-Party Apps During Meetings
  6. Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Headphones Debut in India With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life
  7. Samsung Hosting 'Life Unstoppable' Virtual Event on September 2 to Unveil New Phones, Wearables, and More
  8. E-Commerce Listings Must Display Country of Origin on Imported Products: Centre to Delhi High Court
  9. NPCI Launches UPI AutoPay Feature to Enable Auto-Debit of Recurring Payments
  10. Borosil Suraksha UV Disinfection Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 11,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com