Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earphones With Spotify Tap Playback, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earphones With Spotify Tap Playback, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Jabra Elite 4 TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of playtime.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 December 2021 15:00 IST
Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earphones With Spotify Tap Playback, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Photo Credit: Amazon UK

Jabra Elite 4 are offered in Black, Navy, and Mint colour options

Highlights
  • Jabra Elite 4 comes with fast-charging technology
  • The earbuds are equipped with 6mm drivers
  • Jabra Elite 4 feature company’s Secure Active Fit design

Jabra Elite 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in some markets. The earbuds from the Danish brand are currently listed on retailers in Australia and in the UK. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) paired with HearThrough technology, Spotify Tap Playback, built-in Amazon Alexa support, and Google Fast Pair. The audio device from Jabra also has fast-charging technology. The Jabra Elite 4 wireless earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours.

Jabra Elite 4 price, availability

The Jabra Elite 4 TWS earphones are currently listed for purchase on the JB Hi-Fi retailer in Australia at a price of AUD 179 (roughly Rs. 9,700) and on Amazon UK for GBP 119.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000). Customers in these countries can buy the Bluetooth earbuds in Black, Mint, and Navy colour options. There is no information on Jabra Elite 4's India launch yet. Jabra is expected to showcase these earbuds at CES 2022.

Jabra Elite 4 specifications and features

Jabra Elite 4 TWS earphones come with Secure Active Fit, which is nothing but an ergonomic and wing-free design that claims to help keep the earbuds secure during workouts. They offer ANC for an immersive audio experience and an adjustable HearThrough feature that allows users to control the amount of ambient sound to let in while listening to music or calls. The earbuds come with four built-in microphones that are protected by a special mesh covering for added protection from wind noise for a clearer calling experience, says Jabra. They are equipped with 6mm drivers, as per a Techradar report.

Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds allow users to customise the sound with the equaliser in the Jabra Sound+ app. They come with a Spotify Tap playback feature for quick access to music on the streaming app. The earbuds are IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Other features include built-in Amazon Alexa and wGoogle Fast Pair technology for quick pairing. There is also a Mono Mode that lets listeners use either earbud independently.

Jabra Elite 4 are claimed to deliver eight hours of playtime with ANC switched on. Jabra says that the charging case delivers an additional 21 hours of runtime — or three full charges — essentially taking the total runtime of the TWS earphones to 30 hours. The case also supports fast charging and the earbuds are said to deliver an hour of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. As per the Amazon UK listing, each earbud weighs 5 grams and the case weighs 47.5 grams.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jabra Elite 4, Jabra Elite 4 Price, Jabra Elite 4 Specifications, Jabra
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Official Announcement
Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earphones With Spotify Tap Playback, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Xiaomi Watch S1 Premium Smartwatch, Xiaomi Buds 3 ANC Earbuds Launched
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  7. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  10. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Head Outlines Goals for 2022, Aims to Double Down on Videos, Give More Control to Users
  2. Apple Said to Be Giving Bonuses of Up to $180,000 to Prevent Defections to Meta
  3. Vi Discontinues Rs. 501, Rs. 601, Rs. 701 Prepaid Packs With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earphones With Spotify Tap Playback, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  5. OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing and Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports
  8. Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  9. India Smartphone Market Growth to Accelerate, Around 200 Million Shipments Expected in 2022: Market Analysts
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Receiving OxygenOS A.15 Update With December 2021 Security Patch, Improved Video Stability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com