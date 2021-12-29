Jabra Elite 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in some markets. The earbuds from the Danish brand are currently listed on retailers in Australia and in the UK. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) paired with HearThrough technology, Spotify Tap Playback, built-in Amazon Alexa support, and Google Fast Pair. The audio device from Jabra also has fast-charging technology. The Jabra Elite 4 wireless earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours.

Jabra Elite 4 price, availability

The Jabra Elite 4 TWS earphones are currently listed for purchase on the JB Hi-Fi retailer in Australia at a price of AUD 179 (roughly Rs. 9,700) and on Amazon UK for GBP 119.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000). Customers in these countries can buy the Bluetooth earbuds in Black, Mint, and Navy colour options. There is no information on Jabra Elite 4's India launch yet. Jabra is expected to showcase these earbuds at CES 2022.

Jabra Elite 4 specifications and features

Jabra Elite 4 TWS earphones come with Secure Active Fit, which is nothing but an ergonomic and wing-free design that claims to help keep the earbuds secure during workouts. They offer ANC for an immersive audio experience and an adjustable HearThrough feature that allows users to control the amount of ambient sound to let in while listening to music or calls. The earbuds come with four built-in microphones that are protected by a special mesh covering for added protection from wind noise for a clearer calling experience, says Jabra. They are equipped with 6mm drivers, as per a Techradar report.

Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds allow users to customise the sound with the equaliser in the Jabra Sound+ app. They come with a Spotify Tap playback feature for quick access to music on the streaming app. The earbuds are IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Other features include built-in Amazon Alexa and wGoogle Fast Pair technology for quick pairing. There is also a Mono Mode that lets listeners use either earbud independently.

Jabra Elite 4 are claimed to deliver eight hours of playtime with ANC switched on. Jabra says that the charging case delivers an additional 21 hours of runtime — or three full charges — essentially taking the total runtime of the TWS earphones to 30 hours. The case also supports fast charging and the earbuds are said to deliver an hour of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. As per the Amazon UK listing, each earbud weighs 5 grams and the case weighs 47.5 grams.