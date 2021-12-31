Technology News
  Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of playtime.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 December 2021 18:24 IST
Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Jabra

Jabra Elite 4 Active are offered in Black, Mint, and Navy colour options

Highlights
  • Jabra Elite 4 Active come with fast-charging technology
  • The earbuds are equipped with 6mm drivers
  • Jabra Elite 4 Active feature the company’s Secure Active Fit design

Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless stereo (TWS) fitness-focussed earbuds have been launched in India. The IP57-rated earbuds come with Spotify Tap Playback feature along with active noise cancellation (ANC) paired with HearThrough technology, and Google Fast Pair. Jabra claims that the earbuds offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours. They also come with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The news comes a few days after these earbuds from the Danish brand were seen listed on retailers in Australia and in the UK.

Jabra Elite 4 Active price in India, availability

The Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones price in India is set at Rs. 10,999, as per the company site, and they are also listed for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart in Black, Mint, and Navy colour options.

As per a report, the company is expected to showcase these earbuds along with other Jabra products at CES 2022.

Jabra Elite 4 Active specifications and features

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones come with Secure Active Fit ergonomic wing-free design for a noise isolating fit. They offer ANC and an adjustable HearThrough feature that allows the wearer to control the level of ambient sound to let in while listening to music or calls. The earbuds come with four built-in MEMS microphones that are protected by a special mesh covering for added protection from wind noise, and offer noise cancellation. Jabra says that the earphones can also be used independently through a Mono Mode.

When it comes to audio, the Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones come equipped with 6mm drivers and support for Qualcomm aptX as well as SBC audio codecs. The audio can be customised with the equaliser in the Jabra Sound+ app. The earbuds come with a Spotify Tap playback feature that quickly starts playing music with a single tap. The earbuds are IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Jabra says that users can pair up to 6 devices, and the earbuds feature Auto on/off feature as well.

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds are claimed to deliver seven hours of playtime, and a total runtime of up to 28 hours. The case also supports fast charging and the earbuds are said to deliver an hour of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. Jabra claims that the earphones can be fully charged in up to 3 hours.

Other features of the Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones include support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. They also come with Google Fast Pair technology for quick pairing. They come with IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds weigh 5 grams each, and the charging case weighs 37.5 grams.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jabra Elite 4 Active, Jabra Elite 4 Active Specifications, Jabra, Jabra Elite 4 Active Price in India
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Tipped to Launch in India by February
Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
