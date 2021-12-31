Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless stereo (TWS) fitness-focussed earbuds have been launched in India. The IP57-rated earbuds come with Spotify Tap Playback feature along with active noise cancellation (ANC) paired with HearThrough technology, and Google Fast Pair. Jabra claims that the earbuds offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours. They also come with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The news comes a few days after these earbuds from the Danish brand were seen listed on retailers in Australia and in the UK.

Jabra Elite 4 Active price in India, availability

The Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones price in India is set at Rs. 10,999, as per the company site, and they are also listed for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart in Black, Mint, and Navy colour options.

As per a report, the company is expected to showcase these earbuds along with other Jabra products at CES 2022.

Jabra Elite 4 Active specifications and features

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones come with Secure Active Fit ergonomic wing-free design for a noise isolating fit. They offer ANC and an adjustable HearThrough feature that allows the wearer to control the level of ambient sound to let in while listening to music or calls. The earbuds come with four built-in MEMS microphones that are protected by a special mesh covering for added protection from wind noise, and offer noise cancellation. Jabra says that the earphones can also be used independently through a Mono Mode.

When it comes to audio, the Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones come equipped with 6mm drivers and support for Qualcomm aptX as well as SBC audio codecs. The audio can be customised with the equaliser in the Jabra Sound+ app. The earbuds come with a Spotify Tap playback feature that quickly starts playing music with a single tap. The earbuds are IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Jabra says that users can pair up to 6 devices, and the earbuds feature Auto on/off feature as well.

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds are claimed to deliver seven hours of playtime, and a total runtime of up to 28 hours. The case also supports fast charging and the earbuds are said to deliver an hour of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. Jabra claims that the earphones can be fully charged in up to 3 hours.

Other features of the Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones include support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. They also come with Google Fast Pair technology for quick pairing. They come with IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds weigh 5 grams each, and the charging case weighs 37.5 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.