Jabra Offering Discounts on its TWS Earphones Range During Republic Day Sales

Discounts on Jabra TWS earphones will begin on January 16.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 January 2022 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Jabra

Jabra Elite 4 Active was launched in India on December 31

  • Jabra is offering up to 50 percent off during the sale
  • The discounts will also be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, more
  • Most Jabra TWS earphones were launched in India in 2021

Jabra has announced that Jabra Elite 4 Active, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2, Elite 85t, Elite 75t, and Elite Active 75t will be offered with a discount during the Republic Day sales that will kick off this weekend on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online stores. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be available with a discount on other e-commerce platforms as well. Most of the Jabra TWS earphones were launched in India recently, with the latest one being Jabra Elite 4 Active that was launched in India on December 31.

Jabra Elite 4 Active, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2, Elite 85t, Elite 75t, Elite Active 75t sale offers

Jabra will be offering up to 50 percent discount on seven of its TWS earphones. The discount on Jabra Elite 4 Active, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2, Elite 85t, Elite 75t, and Elite Active 75t will be offered from January 16. Jabra's TWS earphones will also be offered with a discount on Amazon during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, Flipkart during the Big Saving Days Sale, Croma, Reliance Digital, Tata Cliq, Poorvika, and authorised resellers.

Jabra Elite 4 Active specifications

Launched on December 31, Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones come with Secure Active Fit ergonomic wing-free design for a noise isolating fit. They offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and an adjustable HearThrough feature. They come equipped with 6mm drivers and a Spotify tap playback feature. Elite 4 Active are IP57 rated and get Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Jabra Elite 7 Active specifications

Jabra Elite 7 Active also feature ANC and HearThrough. They feature a "ShakeGrip coating" for a more secure fit. They are said to deliver up to eight-hours of battery life on a single charge with up to 30-hours of battery life with the charging case.

Jabra Elite 3, Elite 2 specifications

Launched alongside Elite 7 Active and Elite 2, Jabra Elite 3 also feature 6mm drivers and a four-microphone call technology. The IP55-rated TWS earphones offer up to seven-hours of battery life on a single charge.

On the other hand, Jabra Elite 2 are the most affordable TWS earphones of the bunch. They also come with 6mm drivers, a customisable EQ, and noise isolation. For connectivity, they feature Bluetooth v5.2.

Jabra Elite 85t, Elite 75t, Elite Active 75t specifications

Jabra Elite 85t were launched in India in September 2020 and feature ANC, a USB Type-C port for charging, Qi wireless charging, and up to 25-hours of battery life with the charging case.

Launched in 2018, Jabra Elite 75t offer up to 28-hours of battery life with the charging case that can be charged using a USB Type-C port. They also have support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Jabra Elite Active 75t also offers up to 28-hours of battery life. They also get IP57 rating for dust- and water-resistance.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Jabra, Jabra Elite 4 Active, Jabra Elite 7 Active, Jabra Elite 3, Jabra Elite 2, Jabra Elite 85t, Jabra Elite 75t, Jabra Elite Active 75t, Jabra Elite 4 Active Specifications, Jabra Elite 7 Active Specifications, Jabra Elite 3 Specifications, Jabra Elite 2 Specifications, Jabra Elite 85t Specifications, Jabra Elite 75t Specifications, Jabra Elite Active 75t Specifications, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, Amazon, Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch

