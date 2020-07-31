Technology News
Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones With Touch Controls, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched in India at Rs. 1,699

Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones comes with USB Type-C charging.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 July 2020 17:24 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones are claimed to offer up to 2.5 hours of playtime

Highlights
  • Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones launched in India
  • The earphones are priced at Rs. 1,699
  • Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones offer upto 2.5 hours of playtime

Itel ITW-60, the company's first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, have been launched in India. The earphones will be an addition to Itel's Smart Gadgets portfolio. The earphones feature large sound drivers for an immersive audio experience, the company claims, and sensors in both the earbuds to answer calls as well as shuffle through music. The earphones come with USB Type-C charging and are equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 for a stable connection. Itel says that the earphones have low audio latency for a perfect audio-video sync.

Itel ITW-60 price in India

The Itel ITW-60 true wireless stereo earphones are priced at Rs. 1,699 and they are now available offline. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said that India has proven to be one of the crucial markets for Itel with its existing loyal consumers base. “With Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones launch, Itel aims to empower aspirers to live an uninterrupted life by offering them superlative audio experience, convenience, reliability, and seamless connectivity, while on the move,” he added.

Itel ITW-60 specifications, features

Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones are equipped with 13mm sound drivers to deliver balanced sound with clear mids and treble. Itel says that the earphones have a comfortable fit that helps them deliver a ‘360-degree immersive auditory experience'. Both the earbuds have advanced sensors that allow the users to answer calls, and adjust music.

The earphones feature a 35mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 2.5 hours of music playtime and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones come in a charging case that is equipped with a 500mAh battery. The company claims that the case gives up to six recharges and the earphones are said to have a standby time of up to 35 hours.

The Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones has Bluetooth v5.0 for instant pop-up pairing and stable connection. They come with a USB Type-C charging, and are claimed to feature low audio latency for perfect sync between the audio and video.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earphones With Touch Controls, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched in India at Rs. 1,699
