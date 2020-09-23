Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP-51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India

Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset and IPP-51 Powerbank have been launched in India. The IEB-32 Bluetooth headset features Bluetooth v5.0 and is claimed to provide a talk time of up to 7.5 hours and music playtime of 7 hours. The Itel IPP-51 Powerbank comes with 10,000mAh capacity and features twin USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously. Both these products are the latest additions to the company's ‘Smart Gadgets' portfolio.

Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset and IPP-51 power bank price, availability

The Itel Bluetooth headset IEB-32 is priced at Rs. 499, and the Itel ultra-slim power bank can be purchased at a price of Rs. 949. Both these Itel devices are now available via offline stores.

Itel Bluetooth headset IEB-32 features

Itel Bluetooth headset IEB-32 is claimed to deliver HD voice quality through its microphone and speaker. The lightweight headset offers a comfortable fit allowing users to use it for longer hours. It features Bluetooth v5.0 that essentially offers minimal audio dropouts. It also has call and volume buttons. The headset is claimed to deliver 125 hours of standby, up to 7.5 hours talk time and 7 hours of music playback.

Itel Powerbank IPP-51 features

Itel Powerbank IPP-51 is 15.4mm thick and features LED indicators. It comes with a twin USB ports that are claimed to charge two devices simultaneously. The company says that the power bank comes with a multi-protection safety system to avoid overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and other such incidents. It has 10,000mAh charging capacity and allows 2.1A charging. The power bank also comes with dual inputs – Micro-USB and USB Type-C for charging.

