Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Itel IEB 32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP 51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India

Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP-51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India

Both Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset and IPP-51 power bank are available via offline stores.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 September 2020 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP-51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India

Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset is claimed to deliver 125 hours of standby time

Highlights
  • Itel Powerbank IPP-51 features LED indicators
  • Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset is claimed to deliver 7-hour runtime
  • Itel Powerbank IPP-51 comes with two output ports

Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset and IPP-51 Powerbank have been launched in India. The IEB-32 Bluetooth headset features Bluetooth v5.0 and is claimed to provide a talk time of up to 7.5 hours and music playtime of 7 hours. The Itel IPP-51 Powerbank comes with 10,000mAh capacity and features twin USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously. Both these products are the latest additions to the company's ‘Smart Gadgets' portfolio.

Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset and IPP-51 power bank price, availability

The Itel Bluetooth headset IEB-32 is priced at Rs. 499, and the Itel ultra-slim power bank can be purchased at a price of Rs. 949. Both these Itel devices are now available via offline stores.

Itel Bluetooth headset IEB-32 features

Itel Bluetooth headset IEB-32 is claimed to deliver HD voice quality through its microphone and speaker. The lightweight headset offers a comfortable fit allowing users to use it for longer hours. It features Bluetooth v5.0 that essentially offers minimal audio dropouts. It also has call and volume buttons. The headset is claimed to deliver 125 hours of standby, up to 7.5 hours talk time and 7 hours of music playback.

Itel Powerbank IPP-51 features

Itel Powerbank IPP-51 is 15.4mm thick and features LED indicators. It comes with a twin USB ports that are claimed to charge two devices simultaneously. The company says that the power bank comes with a multi-protection safety system to avoid overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and other such incidents. It has 10,000mAh charging capacity and allows 2.1A charging. The power bank also comes with dual inputs – Micro-USB and USB Type-C for charging.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset, Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth headset price in India, IPP-51 power bank price in India, IPP-51 power bank
Xiaomi Teases New Redmi-Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India
Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP-51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  3. Vivo Watch With Up to 18 Days Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
  4. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
  9. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  10. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launched by Zynga on Mobile Platforms
  2. Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP-51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Teases New Redmi-Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India
  4. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Agree on Deal With Advertisers on Steps to Curb Harmful Content
  5. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features
  6. Supreme Court Directs Delhi Assembly Panel to Withhold Coercive Action Against Facebook Until October 15
  7. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  8. Airtel Onboards Cloud Communications Firm Waybeo to Its Startup Accelerator Programme
  9. Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India
  10. Amazon Fire Stick Lite Alleged Renders Leaked, May Launch on September 24: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com