Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker With 6 Hours Battery Life, 10W Output Launched in India

Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker has multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, aux, and a T-card slot.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 August 2020 15:47 IST
Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker has a steel mesh covering the speakers

Highlights
  • Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker launched in India for Rs. 1,299
  • Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker comes in a single black colour
  • It boasts of stereo sound with dual 5W speakers

Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker has been launched in India as a budget friendly offering. It has a simple design with a mix of black and red colours. The Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker comes with 10W output, rubber coated surface, and a claimed battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. The Bluetooth speaker offers stereo sound in a compact and easy-to-carry form factor. With support for Bluetooth 5.0, the Itel IBS-10 boasts of audio delivery from up to 33 feet away.

Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker price India

The Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs. 1,299. On the brand website, the speaker is listed in a single variant featuring a black body with red buttons. It is available for purchase through offline stores.

Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, the speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Itel says it can deliver audio from up to 33 feet away from the paired Bluetooth device. It also offers an auxiliary port, a T-card slot, and a standard USB port for connecting flash drives. You get wireless FM as well. It has a frequency response range of 120Hz to 18KHz. Its stereo sound is provided by two 5W speakers that the company claims to offer “crisp treble and thumping bass.”

It comes with a 1,500mAh battery that is said to last up to six hours on a single charge. The speaker is charged via a Micro-USB port. In terms of dimensions, the Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker measures 190x70x56mm.

The Bluetooth speaker comes with a rubber coated surface that is smooth to the touch and a steel mesh covering the speakers. The media buttons on top are in red, allowing users to control the volume, power the speaker on or off, and play or pause music. It can also be used to control phone calls.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: itel, Itel IBS 10 Bluetooth Speaker, Itel IBS 10 Bluetooth Speaker price in India, Itel IBS 10 Bluetooth Speaker specifications
