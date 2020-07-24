Snokor iRocker by Infinix have been launched as the company's first true wireless (TWS) earbuds under the Snokor brand. They come with a ‘Goose Egg Design' that provides a secure and comfortable fit, the company says. They have a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours with the case and also come with a water resistance rating. The Snokor iRocker feature Hi-Fi (High Fidelity) speakers and a dynamic bass boost driver. They come in three colour options and will be available for purchase in the country from next week via Flipkart.

Snokor iRocker price in India

The Snokor iRocker by Infinix have been priced at Rs. 1,499 and will go on sale starting July 31 via Flipkart. They will be up for sale till stocks last. The Snokor iRocker come in three colour options namely Black, Blue, and White.

Snokor iRocker specifications and features

The Snokor iRocker TWS earbuds have a 'Goose Egg Design' that the company states provides a secure and comfortable fit as it has three points of contact. They have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and Infinix says they have Hi-Fi (High Fidelity) speakers and a dynamic bass boost driver. The earbuds are made from PU with titanium coating and are lightweight at just 4.6 grams each. The Snokor iRocker use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and come with IPX4 water resistance. This will protect the earbuds against sweat and accidental splashes. These TWS earbuds have a 40mAh battery capacity in each earbud and can deliver four hours of playtime or four hours of calling. The charging case packs a 300mAh battery, which the company claims can charge the earbuds four times for a total playtime of 20 hours.

The Snokor iRocker by Infinix have a claimed charging time of 1.2 hours while the case is said to charge completely in 1.5 hours. The earbuds have a multifunctional button that allows you to control your music, answer or reject calls, or activate a voice assistant.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.