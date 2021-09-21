HyperX on Tuesday, September 21, launched brand new gaming headphones called the Cloud Stinger S in India. The new addition to HyperX's gaming headset range comes equipped with 50mm drivers, and rotating ear cups. The Cloud Stinger S features a noise-cancelling microphone that is claimed to deliver clear sound. The headphones also have adjustable steel sliders. HyperX Cloud Stinger S is said to provide a 7.1 virtual surround sound experience using HyperX's NGENUITY software, which also helps customise other HyperX headsets like the HyperX Cloud II Wireless, Cloud Alpha S, and Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S price in India

HyperX Cloud Stinger S is priced at Rs. 5,990 in India. As of now, the device is available for purchase exclusively through HP World stores.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S specifications

The HyperX Cloud Stinger S headphones are lightweight at 275 grams. They are equipped with 50mm drivers that are said to deliver a virtual 7.1 surround sound. The headphones also have a ‘swivel-to-mute' noise-cancelling microphone. The ear cushions are constructed out of leatherette and memory foam and the adjustable sliders are made of steel. As said above, the headset comes with earcups that can rotate up to 90 degrees and allow gamers to rest the pair on the neck during breaks. The headset also includes volume control on the earcup.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S comes with a frequency response range of 18Hz-23,000Hz and an impedance of 32 Ohms. HyperX says the headphones are compatible with PC. The headphone cable is 2.5 metres in length that allows for a 3.5mm connection.

HyperX NGENUITY software can be used to customise the button assignments on the headset. Users can also use the software to set up lighting and effects, create and store macros, adjust mice DPI settings, and customise keyboard Game Mode.