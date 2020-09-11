Huawei FreeBuds Pro true wireless earphones and FreeLace Pro neckband earphones were announced at the company's ‘Seamless Ai Life' event, among many other products. The FreeBuds Pro are said to be the world's first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support intelligent dynamic noise cancellation. The Huawei FreeLace Pro feature 14mm drivers and noise cancellation of up to 40dB.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro, FreeLace Pro pricing and availability

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro are priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,280) and will be available in October. The Huawei FreeLace Pro are priced at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,330) and will go on sale this month.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro features

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro are true wireless earphones, featuring active noise cancellation for blocking out ambient noise. The earphones' hybrid noise cancellation technology includes inward and outward facing microphones that is said to reduce noise by up to 40dB. The earphones are also able to dynamically switch between different noise cancellation modes, based on the amount of ambient noise. For voice calls, there's a bone voice sensor that is claimed to deliver better voice clarity.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro will be offered in Ceramic White, Silver Frost, and Carbon Black colours. The earphones feature interchangeable eartips, and a short stem that supports touch gestures, similar to the AirPods Pro. The earphones are said to have a battery life of up to seven hours on one charge (up to four and a half hours with ANC), and up to 30 hours in total from the case.

These also feature 11mm dynamic drivers, and support Bluetooth 5.2. Huawei hasn't specified the types of codecs that are supported. The company says the earphones can connect to two devices at once, includes Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS devices.

The Huawei FreeLace Pro is a neckband-style earphone

Huawei FreeLace Pro features

The Huawei FreeLace Pro are neckband earphones, similar to the Huawei FreeLace but with active noise cancellation. These feature 14mm dynamic drivers in each earbud, with a magnesium-alloy diaphragm and an independent bass tube. The FreeLace Pro are said to offer up to 40dB noise cancellation performance and better call quality thanks to the three microphones and AI voice enhancements.

The earphones can last a full day with continuous playback on one charge, according to Huawei. The built-in USB Type-C port in the neckband supports Huawei's HiPair feature that offers five hours of playback with a five minute charge. The earphones will be offered in Graphite Black, Spruce Green, and Dawn White colours. These support Bluetooth 5 and are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance.