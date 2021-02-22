Technology News
Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers, Active Noise Reduction Launched

Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earphones offer touch controls and long pressing can switch between ambient and noise reduction modes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 February 2021 14:51 IST
Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers, Active Noise Reduction Launched

Huawei FreeBuds 4i are offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Huawei FreeBuds 4i are priced at CNY 499
  • Huawei FreeBuds 4i are the successor to the Huawei FreeBuds 3i
  • The TWS earphones weigh just 5.5 grams

Huawei FreeBuds 4i True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones have launched in China as successors to the FeeeBuds 3i. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i carry the stem design but their case is design is quite different this time around. The TWS earphones are offered in three colour options and boast of impressive features like active noise reduction, 10 hours of playback, touch controls, and more. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i are lightweight and have an ergonomic design, however, there doesn't seem to be any IP rating on these.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i price

The FreeBuds 4i from Huawei are priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,600) and come in Carbon Crystal Black, Ceramic White, and Honey Red colour options. They are currently up for pre-booking on VMall and will start shipping from March 8.

As of now, the company has not shared any information on international availability for the FreeBuds 4i.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i specifications, features

Huawei FreeBuds 4i come with 10mm moving coil drivers and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They feature active noise reduction and dual microphone noise reduction during calls. The FreeBuds 4i support touch input so you can double tap to control your music, answer or reject calls, long press to switch between noise reduction, ambient sound transmission, and off mode.

In terms of battery, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i have 55mAh batteries in the earbuds and a 215mAh battery in the charging case. Huawei says the earbuds can last 7.5 hours with noise reduction on and 10 hours with noise reduction off. The earbuds take an hour to charge when in the case while the case itself takes 90 minutes. A 10-minute charge can deliver up to four hours of battery life, the company claims.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i have dual microphones that can accurately pick up human voices. They also come with low latency for gaming, and quick connection feature that connects the earbuds to a previously paired device when the case is opened. Huawei FreeBuds 4i weigh just 5.5 grams each while the case weighs 36.5 grams.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei FreeBuds 4i, Huawei FreeBuds 4i price, Huawei FreeBuds 4i specifications
Vineet Washington
LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Comment
 
 

