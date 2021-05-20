Huawei FreeBuds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in China as a successor to the FreeBuds 3 from September 2019. The FreeBuds 4 come with semi-open active noise cancellation, smart audio connection, and touch controls. Like the predecessor, they also have a stem-style design. The Huawei FreeBuds 4 are offered in three colours and are powered by the company's Kirin A1 processor. They have a claimed battery life of 4 hours with active noise reduction turned off and it goes down when the feature is turned on. With the charging case, the earbuds can offer a total battery life of up to 20 hours.

Huawei FreeBuds 4 price, availability

Huawei FreeBuds 4 are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600) and will go on sale starting June 1. They are currently up for pre-booking via Vmall and are offered in three colours – Ceramic White, Frost Silver, and Honey Red. As of now, there is no information on when the FreeBuds 4 will be released in India.

Huawei FreeBuds 4 specifications, features

Huawei FreeBuds 4 are powered by the Huawei Kirin A1 chip that was also present in the previous generation FreeBuds. The FreeBuds 4 use Bluetooth v5.2 that allows them to be connected to two devices at a time and opening the charging case puts them in pairing mode. The compatible app allows the user to switch between the connected devices manually. The FreeBuds 4 come with 14.3mm moving coil drivers that have a frequency range of up to 40KHz.

The FreeBuds 4 come with dual-microphone semi-open active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces external low-frequency noise and has good ventilation as well, making for a more comfortable listening experience. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to play/ pause music, answer/ reject calls, activate voice assistant, control volume, and also turn or/ off active noise cancellation. Huawei FreeBuds 4 have three-microphone fusion call noise reduction as well for clear calls and improved audio recording. They have a wear detection sensor as well.

The TWS earbuds have a 30mAh battery each that can last up to 4 hours with ANC turned off. Turning it on reduces the battery life to 2.5 hours. The charging case is backed by a 410mAh battery take the total playtime to 20 hours with ANC off and 14 hours with ANC on. Huawei FreeBuds 4 can be charged completely in one hour and so can the charging case that also supports wireless charging. The TWS earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance and weigh 4.1 grams while the case weighs 38 grams.