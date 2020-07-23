Technology News
loading
  Huawei Freebuds 3i Noise Cancelling Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990, to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Huawei Freebuds 3i Noise Cancelling Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990, to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Huawei Freebuds 3i comes in two colours — Ceramic White and Carbon Black.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 23 July 2020 17:36 IST
Huawei Freebuds 3i Noise Cancelling Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990, to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

The Huawei Freebuds 3i offers affordable active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Huawei Freebuds 3i features active noise cancellation
  • Each earphone weighs 5.5g, and the case weighs 51g
  • Buyers will get a free Huawei Band 4 worth Rs. 3,099 till August 12

Huawei Freebuds 3i noise cancelling earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 9,990. The new true wireless earphones, launched globally in May this year, are set to go on sale on August 6 as part of Amazon Prime Day. They will be available in two colours — Ceramic White and Carbon Black. Among the most affordable true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, the Huawei Freebuds 3i features a triple microphone setup and promises a reduction of background noise by up to 32dB.

Huawei Freebuds 3i Amazon Prime Day offer

The Huawei Freebuds 3i will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which will take place from August 6 to August 7. Priced at Rs. 9,990, the headphones also comes with a free Huawei Band 4 (worth Rs. 3,099), as part of the launch. The offer will initially be available only for Prime members during the Amazon Prime Day Sale but will later be extended to all customers till August 12.

Huawei Freebuds 3i specifications and features

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i come with 10mm dynamic drivers, and a three-microphone system for active noise cancellation and voice calls. Both earphones have capacitive sensors, with gesture controls for noise cancellation and playback. Huawei claims the earphones have a battery life of 3.5 hours per charge, with the charging case offering an additional 14.5 hours of use.

Each of the Huawei Freebuds 3i earphones weighs 5.5g, while the charging case weighs 51g. A total of four pairs of silicone ear tips are included in the package for a customisable fit. The earphones are also IPX4 rated for water resistance. Huawei claims that the earphones will offer up to 32dB of reduction in background sound through its active noise cancellation feature.

The Huawei Freebuds 3i are among the most affordable true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation available now. Most options with this feature are priced significantly higher, such as the Apple AirPods Pro worth Rs. 24,990, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 worth the same, and the Sony WF-SP800N worth Rs. 18,990.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Freebuds 3i, Huawei Freebuds 3i Price in India, Huawei Freebuds 3i Specifications, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, Active noise cancellation
Huawei Freebuds 3i Noise Cancelling Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990, to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
