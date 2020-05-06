Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced, Priced at GBP 90

Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced, Priced at GBP 90

Here’s an affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 May 2020 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced, Priced at GBP 90

The earphones have a claimed battery life of 3.5 hours per charge

Highlights
  • Huawei FreeBuds 3i come with active noise cancellation
  • The earphones are set to go on sale in the UK on May 20
  • The headset uses 10mm dynamic drivers for sound

Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones have been announced by Huawei. The new true wireless headset will compete against the Apple AirPods Pro in terms of design and features, but are significantly more affordable than Apple's flagship true wireless earphones. Priced at GBP 90 (approximately Rs. 8,500) as against the AirPods Pro UK pricing of GBP 249 (approximately Rs. 23,400), the Huawei FreeBuds 3i true wireless earphones will go on sale on May 20 in the UK, and is expected to launch in other European markets as well in the coming weeks.

The Apple AirPods Pro is a rare product in the true wireless segment to have active noise cancellation, a feature typically only seen on high-end over-the-ear headphones. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i will bring the technology to consumers at a significantly lower price than that of the AirPods Pro, which is priced at Rs. 24,900 in India. For now, launch plans have only been revealed for the UK, but Huawei does have a strong market position in Mainland Europe as well and is expected to launch these true wireless earphones there as well. So far, the company has not revealed plans for bringing these earphones to India.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i have 10mm dynamic drivers, and a three-microphone system for active noise cancellation and voice calls. Both earphones have capacitive sensors, with gesture controls for noise cancellation and playback. When used with a Huawei smartphone, the earphones offer quick pairing and setup. The earphones have a claimed battery life of 3.5 hours per charge, with the case offering an additional 14.5 hours of use.

With true wireless earphones now available across prices and styles, the next big step for the field is integrating high-end features into the small form factor of the device. Although Apple has a big head start when it comes to active noise cancellation, the high price of the AirPods Pro means that there is room for brands to come in and offer affordable alternatives. Huawei looks to be doing exactly that with the FreeBuds 3i, but it's unclear if the company will launch this product anywhere outside of Europe for now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei FreeBuds 3i, True wireless earphones, Active noise cancellation, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Forza Street Now Available to Download for Android and iOS, Early Adopters Get Free In-Game Gifts
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced, Priced at GBP 90
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Apple's Online-Only Developers Conference Starts June 22, and Will Be Free
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  4. Forza Street Racing Game Finally Comes to Android, iOS for Free
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  6. Top 5 Workout Apps to Download During Lockdown in India
  7. French Hacker Says Aarogya Setu App Has Serious ‘Security Issue’
  8. Tom Cruise to Film a Movie Aboard the ISS, NASA Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced, Priced at GBP 90
  2. Twitter Tests Telling Users Their Tweet Replies May Be Offensive
  3. Forza Street Now Available to Download for Android and iOS, Early Adopters Get Free In-Game Gifts
  4. Airbnb to Lay Off Up to 1,900 Employees in Effort to Ride Out COVID-19 Pandemic
  5. Tom Cruise to Film Movie Aboard the International Space Station, NASA Confirms
  6. Popular Google Doodle Games Brings Back Halloween Game From 2016 on Wednesday
  7. Google Drive Brings Face ID, Touch ID Security for iOS, iPadOS Apps
  8. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Be Read by Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Others
  9. French Hacker Says Aarogya Setu App Has ‘Security Issue’; Developers Refutes the Claim
  10. Coronavirus: Activision, Electronic Arts Post Strong Earnings as People Stay at Home and Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com