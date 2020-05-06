Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones have been announced by Huawei. The new true wireless headset will compete against the Apple AirPods Pro in terms of design and features, but are significantly more affordable than Apple's flagship true wireless earphones. Priced at GBP 90 (approximately Rs. 8,500) as against the AirPods Pro UK pricing of GBP 249 (approximately Rs. 23,400), the Huawei FreeBuds 3i true wireless earphones will go on sale on May 20 in the UK, and is expected to launch in other European markets as well in the coming weeks.

The Apple AirPods Pro is a rare product in the true wireless segment to have active noise cancellation, a feature typically only seen on high-end over-the-ear headphones. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i will bring the technology to consumers at a significantly lower price than that of the AirPods Pro, which is priced at Rs. 24,900 in India. For now, launch plans have only been revealed for the UK, but Huawei does have a strong market position in Mainland Europe as well and is expected to launch these true wireless earphones there as well. So far, the company has not revealed plans for bringing these earphones to India.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i have 10mm dynamic drivers, and a three-microphone system for active noise cancellation and voice calls. Both earphones have capacitive sensors, with gesture controls for noise cancellation and playback. When used with a Huawei smartphone, the earphones offer quick pairing and setup. The earphones have a claimed battery life of 3.5 hours per charge, with the case offering an additional 14.5 hours of use.

With true wireless earphones now available across prices and styles, the next big step for the field is integrating high-end features into the small form factor of the device. Although Apple has a big head start when it comes to active noise cancellation, the high price of the AirPods Pro means that there is room for brands to come in and offer affordable alternatives. Huawei looks to be doing exactly that with the FreeBuds 3i, but it's unclear if the company will launch this product anywhere outside of Europe for now.