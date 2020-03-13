Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March

Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March

Huawei Freebuds 3 is expected to be powered by its proprietary Kirin A1 chip.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 13 March 2020 19:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March

Huawei Freebuds 3 is likely to be available both offline and online

Highlights
  • Huawei is all set to launch its truly wireless earbuds
  • Freebuds 3 will be launched in India this month
  • The device is expected to go on sale in the last week of March

Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set to launch its truly wireless earbuds, Freebuds 3, in India this month.

The device is expected to go on sale in the last week of March and is likely to be available both offline and online, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

Freebuds 3 is expected to be powered by its proprietary Kirin A1 chip and is set to be the only earbuds with open fit active noise cancellation in the market.

The Kirin A1 chip takes a technologically advanced approach to delivering superior sonics for FreeBuds 3, matching outstanding digital sound processing techniques with a finely tuned high sensitivity driver to deliver superior music and voice reproduction.

Furthermore, the new intelligent sound that is powered by the Kirin A1 chip boasts a plethora of class leading features, such as simple and stable connectivity, ultra-low latency, and an impressive approach to noise control.

Freebuds 3 is expected to give tough competition to Apple Airpods Pro and given its expected aggressive pricing, it could well come out as the preferred choice, added the sources.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Freebuds 3
Brizzly+ Twitter Client Brings the Ability to 'Edit' Tweets

Related Stories

Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Realme 6 Pro Review
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  6. iPhone 12 to Feature Rear Facing 3D Depth Camera: Report
  7. Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Phone With 144Hz Display, 55W Charging Launched
  8. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  9. Realme 6i Launch Date Revealed, Set to Debut With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment
  2. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air With Scissor Keyboards to Launch in Q2 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Honor 30S Leaked Render Shows Back Panel With Rectangular Camera Module
  4. Huawei P40-Series European Price and Designs Leaked, P40 Pro PE Spotted at South Korean Retailer
  5. Pentagon Seeks to Reconsider Parts of $10-Billion Cloud Contract Awarded to Microsoft
  6. Samsung Galaxy M11 Might Come With a 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  7. Google Pixel 4a May Bring 4K 60fps Video Recording Feature, Google Camera 7.4 APK Teardown Tips
  8. Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update Rolling Out Now as 'Beta Stable'
  10. Brizzly+ Twitter Client Brings the Ability to 'Edit' Tweets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.