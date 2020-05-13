Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Huawei Freebuds 3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India at Rs. 12,990

Huawei Freebuds 3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India at Rs. 12,990

These are claimed to be the only open-fit true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 May 2020 14:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Freebuds 3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India at Rs. 12,990

The Huawei Freebuds 3 was unveiled at IFA 2019

Highlights
  • The Huawei Freebuds 3 goes on sale on Amazon for Rs. 12,990
  • The earphones have an outer-ear fit with active noise cancellation
  • Huawei first unveiled the Freebuds 3 at IFA 2019

Riding on the wave of true wireless earphones, and looking to take on Apple in the extremely competitive true wireless segment, Huawei has launched the Freebuds 3 earphones in India. The new true wireless earphones are claimed to be the only open-fit true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, and are priced at Rs. 12,990 in India. The Huawei Freebuds 3 will go on sale on May 20 on Amazon, and interested customers can hit the ‘Notify Me' button to be provided updates on the earphones from today onwards.

Huawei has also stated that customers who buy the Freebuds 3 will get the Huawei CP61 wireless charger with the earphones, which are themselves equipped for wireless charging through the case. The earphones are powered by the Kirin A1 chip and Bluetooth 5.1, and have 14mm dynamic drivers. The Huawei Freebuds 3 was first unveiled in September last year at IFA 2019, and comes as Huawei looks to diversify its product offerings in India beyond smartphones.

Huawei claims the Freebuds 3 to be the only open-fit (outer-ear fit) true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation. This might be a bit strange in our opinion, as the outer-ear fit does not make for very good passive noise isolation - a critical requirement to ensure effective active noise cancellation. The feature set means that the Huawei Freebuds 3 is positioned against the Apple AirPods Pro, with pricing and form factor being closer to that of the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen).

The Chinese electronics maker also recently launched the Freebuds 3i true wireless earphones, which come with a similar feature set but a more traditional in-canal fit. The new earphones are priced at GBP 90 (approximately Rs. 8,500), but are only set to go on sale in the UK for now.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Freebuds 3, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Mi Router AX1800 With Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Support, Tower-Like Design Launched

Related Stories

Huawei Freebuds 3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India at Rs. 12,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  2. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  5. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  6. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
  7. iPhone 12 Series Price, Storage Options, and Specifications Tipped
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Router AX1800 With Wi-Fi 6, Mesh Support
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  10. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Brings Payload Mode, Map Changes, Combat Improvements, and More
  2. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Caught Posting on Social Media Using an iPhone
  3. Huawei Freebuds 3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India at Rs. 12,990
  4. Mi Router AX1800 With Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Support, Tower-Like Design Launched
  5. Redmi 10X Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  6. Google Meet Free Access Rollout Complete, Gmail Integration to Arrive in Few Days
  7. Twitter for iOS Brings 'Retweets With Comments' on Your Tweets in a Single Location
  8. Uber Connect Home-to-Home Package Delivery Service Launched in India, Looks to Rival Dunzo, Swiggy Genie
  9. Redmi 9 Specifications Tipped by US FCC Site Listing Ahead of Launch
  10. Google Play Store Removes 813 Apps That Qualified as 'Creepware', Research Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com