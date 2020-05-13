Riding on the wave of true wireless earphones, and looking to take on Apple in the extremely competitive true wireless segment, Huawei has launched the Freebuds 3 earphones in India. The new true wireless earphones are claimed to be the only open-fit true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, and are priced at Rs. 12,990 in India. The Huawei Freebuds 3 will go on sale on May 20 on Amazon, and interested customers can hit the ‘Notify Me' button to be provided updates on the earphones from today onwards.

Huawei has also stated that customers who buy the Freebuds 3 will get the Huawei CP61 wireless charger with the earphones, which are themselves equipped for wireless charging through the case. The earphones are powered by the Kirin A1 chip and Bluetooth 5.1, and have 14mm dynamic drivers. The Huawei Freebuds 3 was first unveiled in September last year at IFA 2019, and comes as Huawei looks to diversify its product offerings in India beyond smartphones.

Huawei claims the Freebuds 3 to be the only open-fit (outer-ear fit) true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation. This might be a bit strange in our opinion, as the outer-ear fit does not make for very good passive noise isolation - a critical requirement to ensure effective active noise cancellation. The feature set means that the Huawei Freebuds 3 is positioned against the Apple AirPods Pro, with pricing and form factor being closer to that of the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen).

The Chinese electronics maker also recently launched the Freebuds 3i true wireless earphones, which come with a similar feature set but a more traditional in-canal fit. The new earphones are priced at GBP 90 (approximately Rs. 8,500), but are only set to go on sale in the UK for now.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.