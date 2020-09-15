Technology News
  • HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset With 7.1 Surround Sound, Up to 30 Hour Battery Announced

HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset With 7.1 Surround Sound, Up to 30-Hour Battery Announced

HP has also announced Omen Vector wireless mouse and Omen Spacer wireless TKL keyboard.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 September 2020 19:20 IST
Photo Credit: HP

HP Omen Frequency, Omen Vector, and Omen Spacer come with Warp Wireless Technology

Highlights
  • HP Omen Frequency headset has removable earpads
  • Omen Vector wireless mouse delivers 180 minutes battery, says HP
  • Omen Spacer Wireless TKL keyboard can be used in wired mode

HP Omen Frequency wireless headset, along with Omen Vector wireless mouse and Omen Spacer wireless TKL keyboard, has been announced. The company has introduced Warp Wireless Technology with Omen Command Center integration in its new Omen gaming accessories that are claimed to offer lag-free gaming experience. HP says that these wireless accessories will be showcased during the Omen Underground event that is scheduled at 1pm PDT on Tuesday (1.30am IST on Wednesday) via the official PAX Arena Twitch channel.

HP Omen Frequency wireless headset price, features

The HP Omen Frequency wireless headset features the company's Warp Wireless Technology that is claimed to provide lag-free, low-latency audio. HP says that the headset delivers a 7.1 surround sound and C-Media Xear technology produces 360-degree sound. The headset comes with customisable EQ and lighting that can be adjusted from the Omen Command Center.

HP says that the Omen Frequency wireless headset delivers up to 30 hours of battery life, and comes with USB Type-C charging. It has an environmental noise cancelling microphone that comes with flip-to-mute feature. The headset features removable earpads, suspension headband, rotating earcups, and a rotating volume control situated on the earcup. HP says that the headset can be used with Mac, iOS, PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch.

The Omen Frequency wireless headset is expected to be available this December at a starting price of $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500).

HP Omen Vector wireless mouse price, features

Omne Vector wireless mouse is claimed to be the world's fastest USB Type-C charging gaming mouse. It is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life in five minutes of charging. It is said to fully charge in 90 minutes and is claimed to deliver up to 180 hours of battery life. The mouse is claimed to have a 16000 DPI Pixart PAW3335 wireless sensor, and Omron mechanical switches with a 50 million click lifespan. It comes with a rugged rubber grip.

The Omen Vector Wireless Mouse is available via HP.com at a starting price of $99.99 (roughly Rs 7,300) in the US.

Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard price, features

Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard HP Omen Keyboard

Omen Spacer Wireless TKL keyboard is claimed to deliver up to 75 hours of play on a single charge
Omen Spacer Wireless TKL keyboard can be used in wireless or wired modes. It is claimed to deliver up to 75 hours of play on a single charge, and said to provide six hours of battery life (without backlight) in five minutes of charging. It comes with MX Cherry Brown switches, 100 percent anti-ghost and N key roll-over, and magnetic detachable palm rest. It is said to come with AES Standard 128-bit encryption to prevent cyber-thieves from intercepting keystrokes.

The Omen Spacer Wireless TLK keyboard is available for pre-order via HP.com at a starting price of $159.99 (roughly Rs. 11,700) in the US.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

