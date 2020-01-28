Technology News
Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth Headphones to Go on Sale in India Starting Thursday via Flipkart

Honor Sport price in India is set at Rs. 1,999, while Honor Sport Pro price is set at Rs. 3,999.

By | Updated: 28 January 2020 17:20 IST
Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth Headphones to Go on Sale in India Starting Thursday via Flipkart

Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro come with an IPX5-rated build and magnetic design

Highlights
  • Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro will be available through Flipkart
  • Both Bluetooth headphones were launched in India earlier this month
  • Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro come with Bluetooth support

Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro are set to go on sale in India from Thursday, January 30. Both Bluetooth-powered headphones were launched alongside the Honor 9X smartphone, Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch, and Honor Band 5i fitness band earlier this month. The new headphones by the Chinese brand are targeted at fitness enthusiasts with water-resistant build. The Honor Sport come with dust-proof and anti-sweat features and have a lightweight design. The Honor Sport Pro, on the other hand, are aimed to provide fast charging and up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge.

Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro price in India, sale details

The Honor Sport price in India is set at Rs. 1,999. The headphones come in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. In contrast, the Honor Sport Pro price in India is set at Rs. 3,999, and the headphones come in Phantom Red and Phantom Purple colours. Both will go on sale through Flipkart starting Thursday. As mentioned, the headphones were launched in the country earlier this month. The brand hadn't announced sale details at the time of official launch.

Honor Sport specifications, features

Weighing at five grams, the Honor Sport Bluetooth headphones come with an IPX5-rated build and are designed to provide up to 10 days of standby time or 11 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. They come with a 137mAh battery and include 11mm dynamic driver that is touted to deliver strong bass and high sound reproduction. Further, the headphones have Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity and are capable of connecting two devices simultaneously.

The Honor Sport headphones have a half in-ear design and are equipped with a three-button control. They are also designed to provide a tangle-free experience using a magnetic design.

Honor Sport Pro specifications, features

The Honor Sport Pro, on the other hand, has a 120mAh 3C lithium battery that is claimed to deliver 18-hour playback on a full charge and provides four hours of backup on five minutes of fast charge. The headphones have a base phase inverter and come with a 3mm high-sensitive driver.

Honor has provided a game sound low-latency technology that is aimed to reduce the delay of the sound relative to the picture. Additionally, the headphones have a magnetic design and support voice assistant that is complemented by an auto control feature. There is also a single-touch voice assistant access to let users add a schedule, send a message, or set an alarm with a press of a button. The headphones come with an IPX5-rated built and have a magnetic design.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth Headphones to Go on Sale in India Starting Thursday via Flipkart
