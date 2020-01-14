Honor had a busy day today, as the company launched the Honor 9X phone, the Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch, and the Honor Band 5i fitness band. Aside from the aforementioned products, the company also launched two audio devices in India – the Honor Sport and the Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones. Targeted at fitness enthusiasts, the Honor Sport Bluetooth headphones are claimed to offer 10 days of standby time on a single charge, and feature 11mm drivers. The higher-end Honor Sport Pro comes with support for Huawei HiPair technology for instant pairing and comes equipped with larger 13mm drivers.

Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro price in India, availability

The Honor Sport Bluetooth headphones have been priced at Rs. 1,999, and it comes in Aurora Blue, Flame Red, and Midnight Black colour options. As for the Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones, it carries a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and will be up for grabs in Phantom Red, Phantom Grey, and Phantom Purple colour options. Honor says that both the Bluetooth headphones will be available soon in India, but a concrete sale date has not been revealed.

Honor Sport

The Honor Sport Bluetooth headphones have a magnetic design

The Honor Sport Bluetooth headphones weigh 5 grams and are claimed to provide a secure grip, thanks to its wingtips. It is IPX5 rated and is said to be sweatproof. The Huawei spin-off says that the Honor Sport Bluetooth headphones will provide 10 days of standby time and 11 hour of continuous music playback on a single charge, thanks to the 137mAh battery packed inside.

The device features a magnetic design, just like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones. As for the internals, the Honor Sport Bluetooth headphones feature 11mm drivers and a vibrating diaphragm for better audio output. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 4.1, and it is compatible with both Android and iOS phones.

Honor Sport Pro

The Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones support fasts as well as reverse charging

The higher-end Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones support the Huawei HiPair technology for quickly pairing with compatible devices. Aside from fast charging, it also comes with support for reverse charging and can be juiced up with a smartphone, laptop, or tablet via USB Type-C. It is claimed to provide up to 18 hours of music playback, while charging it for a mere 5 minutes is claimed to provide a playback time of 4 hours.

Just like its non-Pro sibling, the Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones snap together, thanks to their magnetic design. Snapping the two earbuds together puts them in sleep mode, while pulling them apart automatically reconnects them with the phone or tablet. It features 13 mm drivers and is said to offer low-latency audio. It is also IPX5 rated, which means it is water and dust-proof.