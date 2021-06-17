Honor Earbuds 2 SE true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have launched in China. The earphones have a stem design and come in two colours. Honor Earbuds 2 SE features active noise cancellation (ANC) and boasts of 32 hours total battery life with the charging case. The earphones also support fast charging and come with a low-latency game mode. There are touch controls for music, calls, and adjusting noise cancellation.

Honor Earbuds 2 SE price

Honor Earbuds 2 SE is priced at CNY 469 (roughly Rs. 5,400) and is available for pre-order in China via the Honor online store. The earphones are offered in black and white colour options with shipping starting from June 27. As of now, there is no information on international availability for the Honor Earbuds 2 SE.

Honor Earbuds 2 SE specifications, features

Honor Earbuds 2 SE is powered by 10mm custom dynamic drivers with a polymer composite diaphragm and a rear cavity structure for precise tuning. The earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. There is active noise cancellation, and a transparency mode that can be activated using the touch controls on the earbuds. ANC blocks environmental sounds while transparency mode makes it easier to listen to people, or outside sounds without having to remove the earbuds.

In terms of battery, the Honor Earbuds 2 SE has an advertised batter life of 10 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off, thanks to the 55mAh battery. The charging case has 410mAh capacity and using that you can get a total of 32 hours of playtime with ANC turned off. The earbuds can also be charged for 10 minutes to get four hours of playtime. Honor says the earbuds can be fully charged in one hour, while the charge case takes about 1.5 hours. There is a USB Type-C port on the charging case.

The earphones come with dual microphones with support for AI noise reduction. There is also a low-latency game mode for less delay in audio when gaming.

The touch controls on the Honor Earbuds 2 SE can be used to control tracks, calls, and activate ANC or transparency mode. The earphones come with smart wear detection that automatically pauses music when the earbuds are taken out of your ear and resume when put back in. Honor Earbuds 2 SE are IPX4 rated and weigh 5.5 grams.

