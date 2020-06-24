Technology News
Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds Unveiled, Magic Earbuds Upgrade Brings Awareness Mode

Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds have a 7mm composite diaphragm to deliver good sound quality and reduce noise from surroundings during calls and music playback.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 June 2020 11:26 IST
Honor Magic Earbuds get fully adjustable Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology

Highlights
  • Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds pricing details are not known
  • The earbuds claim to offer six hours of playback on single charge
  • Magic Earbuds’ new awareness mode lets background noise seep in

Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds have been unveiled with over 24 hours of battery life. The earbuds have been introduced alongside the Honor 9A phone and that is slated to go on sale from July 1. The new earbuds are a part of the Honor Choice series that the company has introduced to further its 1+8+N strategy. The first product of the series is Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds, details of which are rather scarce at the moment. Honor has also introduced a new awareness mode for the Honor Magic Earbuds as well.

The price and availability of Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds is not known at the moment. In fact, the company has revealed very little detail about the product. The earbuds have a 7mm composite diaphragm to deliver good sound quality and reduce noise from surroundings during calls and music playback. As mentioned, the of Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds is touted to offer up to 24 hours of battery life based on typical usage. The hearables are claimed to last for up to 6 hours of playback on one single charge. With the charging case, the Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds get an additional 18 hours playback. This means that they could last for a whole day without the need to be plugged in to a charger.

Coming to the Honor Magic Earbuds upgrades, the new update brings a fully adjustable Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology. The technology comes with dual-microphone setup to eliminate distractions. The upgrade also brings an option to activate a new awareness mode that reduces the intensity of noise cancellation and lets users be more aware of their surroundings, without removing their earbuds.

huawei magic earbuds Honor Magic EArbuds

Honor Magic Earbuds gets a new awareness mode

To activate awareness mode, users will need to connect the earbuds to the Huawei AI Life app and upgrade to 1.9.0.133 software version or above. This new mode on the Honor Magic Earbuds can be activated under the ‘Shortcuts' option. Users will need to long press the earbuds to enable the function.

Apart from this, Honor also announced 85 new workout modes for the Magic Watch 2 and more comprehensive monitoring as well.

Comments

