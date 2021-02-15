Technology News
loading
Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speakers With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 retain the iconic transparent design of the series.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 15 February 2021 14:50 IST
Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speakers With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 offer a unique transparent silhouette

Highlights
  • Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 are available via leading retail stores
  • The premium speakers are priced at Rs. 25,999 in India
  • Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 support Bluetooth 4.2

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth speakers have been launched in India as the latest entrant to the US-based company's signature speakers lineup. Featuring the iconic SoundSticks design, complete with the iconic transparent dome-shaped subwoofer, Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 are touted to deliver clean treble with a booming bass. Harman Kardon first launched the SoundSticks speakers back in 2000. Designed by former Apple CDO Jony Ive, the speakers have earned a permanent spot at the prestigious Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. It appears that the company has stuck to its unique transparent design with the SoundSticks 4.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 price in India, availability

The new Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 speakers are priced at Rs. 25,999 in India. It comes in a transparent body with white and black colour options. The SoundSticks 4 are available for purchase across leading retail stores as well as the official Harman Kardon website.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 specifications, features

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 comprise a transparent subwoofer and two vertical-standing satellite speakers, made from the same transparent material. While the dome subwoofer offers an output of 100W, the satellite speakers promise a vibrant, room-filling sound.

For connectivity, the premium speakers offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. Sticking to its minimal design, Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 come with just a power cable in the box. The speakers weigh in at a little over four kilograms.

In August last year, Harman Kardon expanded its Fly series of headsets in India with Harman Kardon Fly BT neckband-style wireless earphones, Harman Kardon Fly true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Harman Kardon Fly earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC). While the Harman Kardon Fly BT neckband-style earphones are priced at Rs. 5,999, the top-of-the-line Harman Kardon Fly ANC carry a price tag of Rs. 20,999.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4

Speaker Type Home Audio
Features Bluetooth
Connection Wireless
Configuration 2.1 (3 Channel)
Power Output 140W
Power Source 24V/3.7A
Comments

Shayak Majumder
Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speakers With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
