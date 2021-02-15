Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth speakers have been launched in India as the latest entrant to the US-based company's signature speakers lineup. Featuring the iconic SoundSticks design, complete with the iconic transparent dome-shaped subwoofer, Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 are touted to deliver clean treble with a booming bass. Harman Kardon first launched the SoundSticks speakers back in 2000. Designed by former Apple CDO Jony Ive, the speakers have earned a permanent spot at the prestigious Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. It appears that the company has stuck to its unique transparent design with the SoundSticks 4.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 price in India, availability

The new Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 speakers are priced at Rs. 25,999 in India. It comes in a transparent body with white and black colour options. The SoundSticks 4 are available for purchase across leading retail stores as well as the official Harman Kardon website.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 specifications, features

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 comprise a transparent subwoofer and two vertical-standing satellite speakers, made from the same transparent material. While the dome subwoofer offers an output of 100W, the satellite speakers promise a vibrant, room-filling sound.

For connectivity, the premium speakers offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. Sticking to its minimal design, Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 come with just a power cable in the box. The speakers weigh in at a little over four kilograms.

In August last year, Harman Kardon expanded its Fly series of headsets in India with Harman Kardon Fly BT neckband-style wireless earphones, Harman Kardon Fly true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Harman Kardon Fly earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC). While the Harman Kardon Fly BT neckband-style earphones are priced at Rs. 5,999, the top-of-the-line Harman Kardon Fly ANC carry a price tag of Rs. 20,999.

