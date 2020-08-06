Harman Kardon has launched three new audio products in India - neckband wireless earphones, true wireless earphones, and wireless active noise cancelling headphones - under the Fly series. Priced from Rs. 5,999 onwards, the Fly series of products is available now on the Harman India online store and on Amazon as part of the Prime Day sale, with discounted prices for the launch. The range includes the Harman Kardon Fly BT, Fly TWS, and Fly ANC headphones. The company has also launched updated versions of some of its popular wireless speakers.

The new launches under the Harman Kardon brand come soon after Samsung-owned Harman launched a slew of new products under the JBL brand. The JBL Quantum series of gaming headphones, Club series of headphones, and JBL Tune 225TWS true wireless earphones were all recently launched by the company.

Harman Kardon Fly BT price and features

The Harman Kardon Fly BT is priced at Rs. 5,999, but is currently available for Rs. 4,999. The neckband-style wireless earphones have a claimed battery life of 8 hours, fast charging, IPX5 water resistance, and an included carry case. There is also support for voice assistants when connected to a compatible device such as a smartphone or tablet.

Harman Kardon Fly TWS price and features

Priced at Rs. 10,999 ordinarily, the Harman Kardon Fly TWS is currently available for Rs. 9,999. The new true wireless earphones feature a claimed 5 hours of battery life on the earphones, and up to 15 hours of battery life with the charging case. There is also fast charging, voice assistant support, IPX5 water resistance, touch controls, in-ear detection, and multi-point connectivity for more than one source device. The true wireless earphones also support Google Fast Pair support for quick pairing.

Harman Kardon Fly ANC price and features

At Rs. 20,999, the Harman Kardon Fly ANC is the most expensive product in the new range. The price is currently down to Rs. 19,999 for the launch for these over-ear headphones, which feature active noise cancellation. Up to 20 hours of battery life is claimed when using both Bluetooth connectivity and active noise cancellation.

There is also support for voice assistants, touch controls, fast charging, and multi-point connectivity. The headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers, and you can also use the Fly ANC as a wired headset, with an audio cable included in the box.

Harman Kardon portable speakers

Apart from the new launches in the Fly series, Harman Kardon has also launched updated versions of select portable speakers. The Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 (Rs. 25,999), Esquire Mini 2 (11,599), and Onyx Studio 6 (Rs. 15,999) have been launched, along with Harman Kardon Neo (Rs. 7,999), a brand new compact portable speaker. The new products are available now across the company's online and offline retail channels.

