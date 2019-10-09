Technology News
  Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999

Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999

The Harmon Kardon Citation Series' price goes up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 17:36 IST
Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999

Harman Kardon on Wednesday launched its 'Citation Series' home speakers in India at a starting price of Rs. 22,999. Harman's 'Citation Series' combines an acoustic design, thus, delivering great audio quality with features such as Google Assistant, a high-resolution LCD touch screen and Chromecast built-in.

The Harmon Kardon Citation Series' price goes up to Rs 1.5 lakh and it is currently available in India via the Harman brand store, the company said in a statement. It will go on sale via leading stores in the coming weeks. The Citation Series lineup includes multiple counter top speakers including Citation One (Rs. 22,999), Citation 100 (Rs. 28,299), Citation 300, Citation 500, a Citation Soundbar, Citation sub-woofer, and Citation tower speakers.

"Consumers want to stay connected more than ever before. The streaming industry has matured in India and there is a growing demand for entertainment options that can do more than just play music," said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, Harman India.

The speakers come with industrial design and have an elegant aluminium detailing.

There is an option to use the speakers individually or build a powerful 5.1-channel surround sound system as well.

Powered by 'WiSa' technology, the series delivers low latency, HD multi-channel and multi room capabilities, which allows consumers to control sound from any room, playing from one music source or playing different tracks in different rooms.

Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999
