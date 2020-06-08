Technology News
Harman Infinity Glide 510 Headphones, Infinity Sonic B200 Soundbar Launched in India

Harman Infinity Glide 510 and Infinity Sonic B200, both are priced Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 June 2020 16:34 IST
Infinity Glide 510 headphones are offered in Black and Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Infinity Glide 510 headphones can deliver 72 hours of music playback time
  • Infinity Sonic B200 delivers up to 160W power output
  • Both the devices support Bluetooth for connectivity

Harman International on Monday announced the launch of its latest audio devices, Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar and Infinity Glide 510 headphones for the Indian market. The new audio devices by the Samsung-owned company are available to purchase via Amazon and Harman Audio India site, starting today. The company claims that the Infinity Glide 510 headphones can deliver 72 hours of music playback time while the Infinity Sonic B200 delivers up to 160W power output. The Infinity Sonic B200 comes with a wireless subwoofer and a multi-connectivity option.

Infinity Glide 510 and Infinity Sonic B200 price in India

Infinity Glide 510 headphones come with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 while the Infinity Sonic B200 is priced at Rs. 17,999.

The company is, however offering a special launch price where the Infinity Glide 510 are priced at Rs. 1,699 and the Infinity Sonic B200 costs Rs. 7,299. Both the devices by Harman are currently available to purchase via Amazon India and will soon be available on Harman India site. Amazon India is also offering 10 percent instant discount and no-cost EMI option on the newly launched devices by Harman.

Infinity Glide 510 specifications

The Harman Infinity Glide 510 wireless headphones feature 36mm drivers and the company claims that users can go from "normal to bass" mode with just one touch. The headphones support Bluetooth v5.0 and voice-assistant control while they also feature a foldable design to make them easy to carry.

The company claims the Infinity Glide 510 offers 72 hours of music playback while 10 minutes of quick charging is said to deliver 2 hours of music playback time. The headphones are offered in Black and Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Infinity Glide 510 by Harman weigh 109 grams.

Infinity Sonic B200 specifications

harman Infinity sonicb200 harman harman

Infinity Sonic B200

 

The Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar comes with a stylish design and it is touted to deliver up to 160W power output. The Infinity Sonic B200 has two 20W soundbar and a 40W subwoofer. Connectivity options on the device include an AUX port, USB port, Bluetooth, and optical input. The audio system also includes a multi-function remote that has 3 preset equaliser modes. The Infinity Sonic B200 weighs 13.7kg.

