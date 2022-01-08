Technology News
  • Google Barred by US Trade Court From Importing Products Infringing Sonos’ Patents

Sonos' Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus called the ruling an "across-the-board" win.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 January 2022 12:23 IST
Sonos has been trying to block Google from importing Home speakers and Pixel phones from China

Highlights
  • Sonos alleged Google misused its technology
  • Sonos' stock was up 1.5 percent in late morning trading on Friday
  • Google alleged Sonos used "substantial volumes" of its technology

A US trade court barred Google late Thursday from importing products that infringe home-audio company Sonos' smart-speaker patents.

The US International Trade Commission affirmed an August decision that Google audio products infringed five Sonos patents and banned Google from importing "networked speaker devices" and devices that can control them like mobile phones and laptops.

The ruling says Google won't be barred from importing products that it had redesigned to avoid infringing the patents. A Google spokesperson said it does not expect the decision to affect to its ability to import or sell its products.

"We will seek further review and continue to defend ourselves against Sonos' frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property," the company said.

Sonos' Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus called the ruling an "across-the-board" win and said Google's products still infringe the patents despite its attempts to design around them.

Sonos' stock was up 1.5 percent in late morning trading on Friday, having earlier risen more than 3 percent.

The parties have been embroiled in a global patent war over multi-room audio technology since 2020 that includes court cases in California, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, according to a Sonos regulatory filing.

Sonos first sued Google in Los Angeles, alleging the company misused its technology in "more than a dozen different infringing products", including Google Home speakers and Pixel phones, tablets, and laptops.

Google responded with its own lawsuit in San Francisco, alleging Sonos used "substantial volumes" of its technology without permission for several products, including controller apps and its Sonos Radio service.

At the ITC, Sonos had been trying to block Google from importing Home speakers, Pixel phones, and other products from China.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google, Sonos, Google Pixel, Google Home
5G Buffer Zones Will Be Set Up in 50 US Airports: Federal Aviation Administration

Related Stories

