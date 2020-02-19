Technology News
loading
  Google Pixel Buds 2 Briefly Listed for Sale at Third Party Store, Priced at $179

Google Pixel Buds 2 Briefly Listed for Sale at Third-Party Store, Priced at $179

The new Google Pixel Buds listing has since been removed from B&H Photo.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 19 February 2020 10:07 IST
Google Pixel Buds 2 Briefly Listed for Sale at Third-Party Store, Priced at $179

The true wireless Pixel Buds were announced in October 2019

  • The new Google Pixel Buds could be priced at $179
  • The earphones go up against the Samsung Galaxy Buds+
  • You’ll be able to use Google Assistant directly from the earphones

Google announced its first-ever true wireless earphones, the new Google Pixel Buds, back in October 2019 alongside the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. At the time, Google announced that the new earphones would go on sale in early 2020, but didn't reveal any other details including pricing and country-specific availability. A new report now suggests that the true wireless Google Pixel Buds could go on sale soon, priced at $179 (approximately Rs. 12,800), based on a now-removed product listing on a third-party online store.

The listing was spotted on the online store of B&H Photo by 9to5Google, which also spotted the $179 price and the ‘Clearly White' colour option. The listing did not have any images, and was for pre-orders. While active, 9to5Google states that it was possible to go ahead and complete the pre-order, but no shipping date was given.

The listing has since been removed, and searching for Pixel Buds on the online store only shows the standard Bluetooth version of the Google Pixel Buds that was released in 2017. The new Pixel Buds have a claimed battery life of 5 hours per charge, with an additional 24 hours provided by the case. As with earlier Google earphones, Google Assistant will be easy to access on the true wireless earphones.

Google Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, Nest Wifi, Nest Mini Launched at Made By Google Event

Although it doesn't indicate a lot, it's a sign that the Pixel Buds could go on sale in some countries soon, and the price leak of $179 is likely to be accurate as well. This would put the new Google Pixel Buds up against the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which are already up for pre-order in India for Rs. 11,990. Unlike the AirPods Pro which feature active noise cancellation, the new Google Pixel Buds have passive noise isolation.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Buds, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

