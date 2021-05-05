Technology News
  • Google Pixel Buds A Series TWS Earphones Shown Off Briefly in Company Tweet

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones Shown Off Briefly in Company Tweet

Google Pixel Buds A are likely to pack Fast Pair technology for quick Bluetooth pairing.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 May 2021 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Android

Google Pixel Buds A-Series seen in a now deleted tweet by the Android handle

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Buds A-Series may feature Bluetooth v5.2
  • They allegedly have same dimensions are Pixel Buds
  • Google Pixel Buds A-Series were allegedly spotted on US FCC site

Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have once again surfaced on the Internet, this time in a tweet by a company official account, as per a report. The tweet, which is now deleted, showed that the Pixel Buds A-Series have a similar design as the Pixel Buds which are currently available in the US. The earbuds were previously spotted in an email containing a promotional slide of Nest products, and also surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

As per the tweet (archived) by Android, the account that Google uses to promote new features in the Android operating system or Google services, the “Pixel Buds A-Series” offers Fast Pair technology for quick Bluetooth pairing. The tweet, spotted by XDA Developers, also highlighted that these earphones will be compatible with all Android smartphones running on Android 6.0 and above.

As mentioned, this is not the first time that these affordable earphones have been leaked on the Internet. The most recent development in this regard was earlier this month when Google Nest users reportedly received an email in which a promotional slide showcased various Nest products as well as a small image of TWS earphones having dark green elements. Google already offers Pixel Buds in a Quite Mint colour option in the US, but it has Black accents. The green in these earphones - now pretty much confirmed to be the Pixel A-Series - is much darker than the Quite Mint Pixel Buds.

Additionally, two TWS earphones with model numbers GPQY2 and G7YPJ, believed to be of Google Pixel Buds A-Series, were spotted on the FCC website (via 9to5Google). The listing says that the device is equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 and measures 27x20x15 mm, which is similar to the Pixel Buds available in the US.

Further reading: Google Pixel Buds A, Google Pixel Buds A Series, Google, Pixel Buds
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Dell Patches Highly Vulnerable Firmware Update Driver Impacting Hundreds and Millions of Laptops, Desktops
