Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones With Hands-Free Google Assistant, Adaptive Sound Launched in India

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones price in India is set at Rs. 9,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 August 2021 13:40 IST
Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones With Hands-Free Google Assistant, Adaptive Sound Launched in India

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones come with custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Buds A-Series will be up for purchase starting August 25
  • They get real-time translation for more than 40 languages
  • Pixel Buds A-Series can deliver up to 24 hours of playback time

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earphones have been launched in India as Google's latest true wireless stereo (TWS) offering. The new TWS earbuds are designed as a more affordable version of the Pixel Buds launched in 2019. The Pixel Buds A-Series earphones come with 12mm dynamic drivers, also found on the previous Pixel Buds. Apart from this, there are other similarities between the Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series. The new Pixel Buds A-Series can deliver up to 24 hours of playback time with the charging case.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series price in India, availability

The price for Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones is set at Rs. 9,999. The Pixel Buds A-Series earphones will be available in a single Clearly White colour option.

The newly launched earphones from Google will be available for purchase starting August 25 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq. Google says more retailers will sell the TWS earphones in the future. It should be noted that the Google India online store hasn't listed the new earbuds yet.

Google also said in a press release that special launch offers for Pixel Buds A-Series will be announced on the day of the sale. The TWS earphones were launched in the US and Canada in June.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series specifications, features

The Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones sport custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers that Google claims will give them full, clear, and natural sound, along with Bass Boost. The earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. They also come with passive noise reduction. The Pixel Buds A-Series earphones use beamforming microphones that let users focus on their calls while drowning out external noise. The microphones can also be used to summon Google Assistant by using the "Hey Google!" voice command.

The cost-cutting measures are visible on Google Pixel Buds A-Series. The TWS earphones lack wireless charging capability. There's no support for swipe gesture controls to adjust volume. The earbuds also lack the Attention Alerts feature that would reduce the volume to let users listen to urgent sounds such as a baby crying or sirens.

The TWS earphones come with Adaptive Sound that will increase or decrease the volume based on the surroundings. The Pixel Buds A-Series also get real-time translation for more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil). The feature — along with other features like Fast Pair, Find my Device, Adaptive Sound, more — works while users are using Pixel smartphones or devices running Android 6.0 or higher. The earphones can be connected as standard TWS earphones for any regular smartphone via Bluetooth.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series can deliver up to five hours of playback time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. A 15-minute charge can deliver up to three hours of playback time. While each earbud of the Pixel Buds A-Series measures 20.57x29.21x17.53mm and weighs 5.10 grams, the charging case measures 62.99x46.99x24.89mm.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Buds A-Series, Google Pixel Buds A-Series Price in India, Google Pixel Buds A-Series Specifications, Google Pixel Buds, Pixel
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
