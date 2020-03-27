Google seems to be all-set to start selling its second-generation Pixel Buds (aka Pixel Buds 2) in the coming days as the new truly wireless earbuds have apparently surfaced on the US FCC site. The new development comes just weeks after the Pixel Buds 2 were spotted on an online store in the US with a price tag of $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400). Google unveiled the Pixel Buds 2 alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones at its Made By Google event back in October last year. The new earbuds are designed as the successor to the original Pixel Buds that were launched back in 2017.

The US FCC site has two listings with model numbers G1007 and G1008 that both appear to be associated with the Pixel Buds 2. The distinct model numbers could be related to the left and right earbuds or maybe one for both earbuds and the other one for the charging case, as presumed by 9to5Google.

As per the SAR test report available on the FCC site, Google submitted the new earbuds at FCC for their certification on September 23, which was just a few days before the official launch of the Pixel Buds 2 that debuted on October 15 -- to be very precise. The test report also highlights that it's associated with wireless earphones, though there isn't any clear mentioning about the name of the device.

Another interesting finding on the FCC listing is the label location. The document revealing the label location information says, “the devices too small to accommodate the FCC ID and also too small for the 15.19 statement.” Google would, therefore, include the respective information on the packaging and user manual of the Pixel Buds 2.

The availability of the Google Pixel Buds 2 is a mystery since its launch. Although the company did announce that the earbuds will go on sale this year, the exact arrival schedule is yet to be revealed. However, it is speculated sometime this Spring.

The certification on the FCC site has been uploaded on March 25, suggesting the imminent arrival of the Google Pixel Buds 2.

Last month, the Google Pixel Buds 2 got briefly listed for sale on the online store B&H Photo in a ‘Clearly White' colour option at $179. The earbuds also surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG site with the same G1007 and G1008 model numbers. That listing also suggested Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for clarity on the launch date and will update this story as and when the company responds.