Google introduced its first wireless earphones called the Pixel Buds back in 2017. It looks like the company may finally launch an upgraded version of the Pixel Buds alongside the new Pixel 4 series phones at an event on October 15. At the time, these wireless earphones were seen as a competitor to Apple's AirPods. Pixel Buds were deeply integrated with Google's Translate app, enabling users to translate in real-time.

According to 9toGoogle, which cites a source that's familiar with Google's plans, the second-generation Google Pixel Buds are likely to be announced at the Made by Google hardware event in New York this year.

It's still unclear whether the next-generation Pixel Buds will be truly wireless or if Google will continue to have a cable running between them like the first-generation model. Google last posted a firmware update for the Pixel Buds in June this year.

Besides the second-generation Pixel Buds, Google is also expected to launch Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, second-generation Nest Mini smart speaker, and a Pixelbook laptop. While most details about the Pixel 4 series phones have already surfaced online, there's almost nothing we know about the Pixel Buds 2 yet. If 2017's trends are anything to go by, Google is expected to focus on integrating its key services with the Pixel Buds 2.

As for the pricing, the first-generation Pixel Buds were priced at $159 (roughly Rs. 11,300), pitting them directly against Apple's AirPods.

If Google indeed goes ahead and launches the second-generation Pixel Buds, the earphones will compete with countless other truly wireless earphones out there. Microsoft just launched its own truly wireless earphones yesterday while Amazon announced its Alexa-powered truly wireless earphones last week. Apple is now rumoured to be working on premium noise-cancelling AirPods that may release next year.