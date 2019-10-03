Technology News
  Google Pixel Buds 2 Earphones May Launch Alongside Pixel 4 Series Phones on October 15: Report

Google Pixel Buds 2 Earphones May Launch Alongside Pixel 4 Series Phones on October 15: Report

If true, this may be a surprise since almost nothing about the Pixel Buds 2 has leaked so far.

Updated: 3 October 2019 15:26 IST
Google Pixel Buds 2 Earphones May Launch Alongside Pixel 4 Series Phones on October 15: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google may announce the second-generation Pixel Buds on October 15

Highlights
  • Google launched Pixel Buds back in 2017
  • Pixel Buds were tied closely to the company's Translate app
  • There's almost nothing that has leaked about the Pixel Buds 2 so far

Google introduced its first wireless earphones called the Pixel Buds back in 2017. It looks like the company may finally launch an upgraded version of the Pixel Buds alongside the new Pixel 4 series phones at an event on October 15. At the time, these wireless earphones were seen as a competitor to Apple's AirPods. Pixel Buds were deeply integrated with Google's Translate app, enabling users to translate in real-time.

According to 9toGoogle, which cites a source that's familiar with Google's plans, the second-generation Google Pixel Buds are likely to be announced at the Made by Google hardware event in New York this year.

It's still unclear whether the next-generation Pixel Buds will be truly wireless or if Google will continue to have a cable running between them like the first-generation model. Google last posted a firmware update for the Pixel Buds in June this year.

Besides the second-generation Pixel Buds, Google is also expected to launch Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, second-generation Nest Mini smart speaker, and a Pixelbook laptop. While most details about the Pixel 4 series phones have already surfaced online, there's almost nothing we know about the Pixel Buds 2 yet. If 2017's trends are anything to go by, Google is expected to focus on integrating its key services with the Pixel Buds 2.

As for the pricing, the first-generation Pixel Buds were priced at $159 (roughly Rs. 11,300), pitting them directly against Apple's AirPods.

If Google indeed goes ahead and launches the second-generation Pixel Buds, the earphones will compete with countless other truly wireless earphones out there. Microsoft just launched its own truly wireless earphones yesterday while Amazon announced its Alexa-powered truly wireless earphones last week. Apple is now rumoured to be working on premium noise-cancelling AirPods that may release next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel Buds 2
Google Pixel Buds 2 Earphones May Launch Alongside Pixel 4 Series Phones on October 15: Report
