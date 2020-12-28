Google Fast Pair is reportedly getting an update for its user interface, giving the initial headphone setup screen a considerably different look from the existing implementation. The new-look interface creates a larger pop-up screen, with an image of the headset to be paired and a large, simplified button to connect using the protocol. This is a change from the previous UI, which showed a much smaller pop-up at the top of the screen, with images and text also displaying much smaller as a result.

The American company introduced Fast Pair in 2017, and is now supported by a number of wireless headsets beyond Google's own Pixel audio products. The new user interface was noticed and reported on by 9to5Google, and appears to be working when using the Google Pixel Buds. This includes a large pop-up with an image and name of the headset, with a clear ‘connect' selection right below. The interface now more closely resembles the iOS pairing protocol for Apple AirPods earphones.

We tried it with a Google Pixel 3XL (Review) and the OnePlus Buds Z which displayed the older protocol. This indicates that the new interface isn't rolling out to all users and headsets just yet, and could be limited to the Pixel series for now, although it could be in the process of rolling out more widely over the coming weeks.

Google Fast Pair is supported by a number of wireless headsets from various manufacturers, and binds the headset to a Google account. Apart from easing the pairing process the first time by bypassing the Bluetooth settings, this also allows the headset to be quickly and easily paired on other devices linked to the same Google account. The subsequent connection process also displays details such as battery stats for the headphones, earphones, any charging case, in case of true wireless earphones.

