Global TWS Earbuds Market to Grow 33 Percent YoY in 2021, Apple to Remain Leader: Counterpoint

Apple will sell 84 million units of AirPods in 2021, though its market share will decline by four percent, according to Counterpoint.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 May 2021 19:03 IST
AirPods will remain the leading TWS earbuds in the market, according to Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Soulful Pizza

AirPods will remain the leading TWS earbuds in the market, according to Counterpoint

Highlights
  • Global TWS earbuds market will reach 310 million units in 2021
  • Apple will push the market growth in the fourth quarter
  • Xiaomi and Samsung are predicted to continue with the same market share

Global truly wireless (TWS) earbuds market will grow 33 percent year-on-year in 2021 and reach 310 million units, according to market research firm Counterpoint. The firm said that the proportion of sales of the low- to mid-end models has increased faster than expected due to the economic downturn and related uncertainties. That growth has also influenced the market performance of high-end brands. However, companies including Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung led the market in 2020, and are expected to retain their leadership positions this year. The trend of working and studying from home owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is also likely to play a vital role in the segment's growth in 2021.

Counterpoint in its Global Hearables (TWS) Market Forecast, 2021-2023 report, has predicted a considerable growth in the global TWS earbuds market in 2021. Apple will maintain its leadership by selling around 84 million units of its AirPods, though it will lose its share by four percent from 2020, according to the report. And Xiaomi and Samsung are forecast to retain their nine and seven percent market share, respectively.

The market of TWS earbuds will make aggressive moves in the fourth quarter of 2021 around the time when Apple and other brands are expected to launch their new products, the report said.

“Most anticipated is a new release from Apple, its first in two years. We expect it to be one of the biggest drivers of TWS market growth from Q4 2021 to the next year,” said Liz Lee, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint.

tws earbuds market shipments prediction 2021 counterpoint TWS earbuds Counterpoint

Apple is predicted to continue its leadership in the TWS earbuds market globally in 2021
Photo Credit: Counterpoint

 

Although Apple is expected to continue its leadership, the research firm predicts that there will be high growth of the low- to mid-end segment, which will continue through the year. The trend will, however, gradually shift to the mid- to high-price segment in the future, Lee said.

“Most premium brands will add advanced features and various functions to their new models and create high value addition in the long term. Meanwhile, low- to mid-priced brands will further enhance price competitiveness to compete for market share,” she added.

In 2020, Counterpoint noted that the market of TWS earbuds grew 78 percent year-on-year and slightly exceeded the initial annual estimate for the year to reach 233 million units. However, low- and mid-price segment products were said to be the growth drivers in 2020.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
