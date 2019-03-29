Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Global True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 12.5 Million Units in Q4: Counterpoint

Global True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 12.5 Million Units in Q4: Counterpoint

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Global True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 12.5 Million Units in Q4: Counterpoint

Highlights

  • North America emerged as the largest market for true wireless hearables
  • North Amrica accounted for 24 percent of the volumes
  • Apple led with a 60 percent market share

The true wireless hearables market touched 12.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2018, with North America emerging as the largest market, accounting for 24 percent of the volumes, followed closely by the Asia Pacific region excluding China and Europe, a new report said on Friday.

According to Counterpoint Research's "Hearables Market Tracker" report, Apple led with a 60 percent market share.

Among the premium models in the top 10 best-selling list were Jabra Elite Active 65t, Samsung Gear IconX, and Bose SoundSport Free. However, several low to mid-tier models priced under $100 (roughly Rs. 6,900) also made their mark.

The strong performance of second-tier brands, such as JLab and QCY, also had a negative impact on Apple's market share.

"In Q4 2018, cost-effective models such as JLab JBuds Air True Wireless and QCY T1 gained considerable market shares. As more companies enter the market and roll out new devices equipped with advanced features at a reasonable price, consumers will get a wider choice in the future. We expect the competition to intensify going ahead," Liz Lee, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

Apple remained strong in its home market. However, global brands like Samsung and Jabra, and interestingly JLab and iQ Podz, also performed well in the US and Canada.

In Europe, Apple under performed with a bit lower market share as compared to other regions. Other premium brands, such as Jabra, outperformed with a market share of 14 percent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Counterpoint, Jabra Elite Active 65t, Samsung Gear IconX, Bose SoundSport Free
Ola Rolls Out Cab Service in 3 More UK Cities - Birmingham, Liverpool, Reading
BSNL Launches New Wi-Fi Hotspot Vouchers Starting at Rs. 19, Makes It Easier to Find Hotspots
VIVO V15
Global True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 12.5 Million Units in Q4: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  3. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Flipkart Sale
  4. MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More
  5. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  6. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  7. Jio Acquiring Conversational AI Platform Haptik for Rs. 200 Crores: Report
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  10. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.