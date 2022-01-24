Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale is now live -- a day after the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 concluded. The Grand Gadget Days Sale will run through January 26, and customers can avail up to 80 percent discounts on electronics and accessories. Electronics like digital cameras, smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, laptops, monitors, projectors, gaming headsets, computer peripherals including mouse and keyboard, headphones, speakers, and storage devices are up for grabs on Flipkart. You can get extra off by opting for various bank offers, cashbacks, and also avail options like no cost EMIs.

As per the announcement by Flipkart through a dedicated webpage, TWS earphones can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 799, the Fire-Boltt Talk smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,999 (Rs. 4,999 launch price), cameras can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 3,999, and Dell laptops are available with up to 30 percent off. Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones are available for purchase at a price of Rs. 5,499, gamers can get Onikuma gaming headsets at a starting price of Rs. 899, and HP mouse and keyboard combos can be purchased at a price starting from Rs. 199 during the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on premium electronics. The Apple iPad (9th Gen) with 64GB storage can be purchased at a price of Rs. 30,990. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi variant, which launched at a price of Rs. 17,999, is available at Rs. 15,999. Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods are available for Rs 10,999, and Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) can be purchased for Rs. 2,720.

Meanwhile, Reliance Digital India Sale is also underway till January 26. During the sale, smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics are available at discounts. There are also various bank offers and insta delivery options available on many items.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.