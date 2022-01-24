Technology News
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Is Now Live With Deals, Discounts on Smartwatches, Earphones, Cameras

Electronics like tablets, speakers, and laptops are also up for grabs at discounted prices.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 January 2022 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale will run until January 26

Highlights
  • Storage devices get discounts during Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale
  • There are various bank offers and deals
  • Reliance Digital India Sale is also underway till January 26

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale is now live -- a day after the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 concluded. The Grand Gadget Days Sale will run through January 26, and customers can avail up to 80 percent discounts on electronics and accessories. Electronics like digital cameras, smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, laptops, monitors, projectors, gaming headsets, computer peripherals including mouse and keyboard, headphones, speakers, and storage devices are up for grabs on Flipkart. You can get extra off by opting for various bank offers, cashbacks, and also avail options like no cost EMIs.

As per the announcement by Flipkart through a dedicated webpage, TWS earphones can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 799, the Fire-Boltt Talk smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,999 (Rs. 4,999 launch price), cameras can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 3,999, and Dell laptops are available with up to 30 percent off. Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones are available for purchase at a price of Rs. 5,499, gamers can get Onikuma gaming headsets at a starting price of Rs. 899, and HP mouse and keyboard combos can be purchased at a price starting from Rs. 199 during the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on premium electronics. The Apple iPad (9th Gen) with 64GB storage can be purchased at a price of Rs. 30,990. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi variant, which launched at a price of Rs. 17,999, is available at Rs. 15,999. Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods are available for Rs 10,999, and Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) can be purchased for Rs. 2,720.

Meanwhile, Reliance Digital India Sale is also underway till January 26. During the sale, smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics are available at discounts. There are also various bank offers and insta delivery options available on many items.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart, Reliance Digital India Sale
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Activist Investor Blackwells Capital Pushes Peloton to Fire CEO John Foley

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
