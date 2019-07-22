Technology News
Fiio M11 High Resolution Lossless Audio Player With Dual-DAC Setup Launched in India

The M11 costs a whopping Rs. 39,990.

Updated: 22 July 2019 13:01 IST
The Fiio M11 has a 5.15-inch HD-resolution touch screen

Highlights
  • The Fiio M11 is the new flagship hi-res audio player in the range
  • It features two AKM AK4493 DACs
  • Popular Bluetooth codecs are also supported

Chinese audio brand Fiio is known for making some of the best specialised high-resolution audio players in the world, and its products are generally well received by users and experts alike. The latest product to launch in India from the company is the Fiio M11, which is the company's most advanced high-resolution audio player yet. The Fiio M11 is priced at Rs. 39,990, and features various wired and wireless connectivity options, along with support for most popular high-resolution audio formats.

The Fiio M11 has a dual-DAC setup, with two AKM AK4493 digital-analogue converters powering audio output. The DAC supports 32-bit/ 384kHz high-resolution audio, with various popular file formats supported, including DSD256, DXD, Apple Lossless, AIFF, FLAC, WAV, and WMA lossless. Compressed audio formats such as MP3, OGG, WMA, and AAC are also supported.

Powered by the Samsung Exynos 7872 SoC, the Fiio M11 has a 5.15-inch 18:9 HD-resolution (720x1440-pixel) touch screen for navigation and visual cues. The device also has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage, along with support for expandable storage with two microSD card slots, each supporting up to a theoretical 2TB of storage. Fast charging, Wi-Fi audio, and AirPlay are also supported, and the device runs on an Android-based operating system.

For wired connectivity, the Fiio M11 allows for headphones and speakers to be connected using the popular 3.5mm plug, but also supports 2.5mm and 4.4mm balanced audio outputs.For wireless connectivity, the device supports popular Bluetooth codecs, including SBC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC. Charging and external connectivity is through a USB Type-C port, and the Fiio M11 can be used as a standalone DAC when connected to a compatible device such as a laptop.

The Fiio M11 is available now on Fiio's official website, and can also be purchased on Amazon. While it does come across as expensive, the device is among the most feature-filled and well-equipped high-resolution audio players you can buy today. For users looking for a more affordable option, the company also has the excellent Fiio M6 available, which is priced at Rs. 14,990.

Comments

Further reading: Fiio, Fiio M11, High-resolution audio
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

