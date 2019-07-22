Chinese audio brand Fiio is known for making some of the best specialised high-resolution audio players in the world, and its products are generally well received by users and experts alike. The latest product to launch in India from the company is the Fiio M11, which is the company's most advanced high-resolution audio player yet. The Fiio M11 is priced at Rs. 39,990, and features various wired and wireless connectivity options, along with support for most popular high-resolution audio formats.

The Fiio M11 has a dual-DAC setup, with two AKM AK4493 digital-analogue converters powering audio output. The DAC supports 32-bit/ 384kHz high-resolution audio, with various popular file formats supported, including DSD256, DXD, Apple Lossless, AIFF, FLAC, WAV, and WMA lossless. Compressed audio formats such as MP3, OGG, WMA, and AAC are also supported.

Powered by the Samsung Exynos 7872 SoC, the Fiio M11 has a 5.15-inch 18:9 HD-resolution (720x1440-pixel) touch screen for navigation and visual cues. The device also has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage, along with support for expandable storage with two microSD card slots, each supporting up to a theoretical 2TB of storage. Fast charging, Wi-Fi audio, and AirPlay are also supported, and the device runs on an Android-based operating system.

For wired connectivity, the Fiio M11 allows for headphones and speakers to be connected using the popular 3.5mm plug, but also supports 2.5mm and 4.4mm balanced audio outputs.For wireless connectivity, the device supports popular Bluetooth codecs, including SBC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC. Charging and external connectivity is through a USB Type-C port, and the Fiio M11 can be used as a standalone DAC when connected to a compatible device such as a laptop.

The Fiio M11 is available now on Fiio's official website, and can also be purchased on Amazon. While it does come across as expensive, the device is among the most feature-filled and well-equipped high-resolution audio players you can buy today. For users looking for a more affordable option, the company also has the excellent Fiio M6 available, which is priced at Rs. 14,990.

