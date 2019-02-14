Technology News

Fiio BTR1K Portable Bluetooth Amplifier Launched in India

14 February 2019
The BTR1K is the successor to the BTR1, with upgraded hardware

Highlights

  • The Fiio BTR1K is priced at Rs. 3,890
  • The Bluetooth receiver lets you wirelessly use 3.5mm headphones
  • You can also use the BTR1K as a USB DAC

Fiio has launched the new BTR1K portable Bluetooth amplifier in India, at a price of Rs. 3,890. The BTR1K is an updated version of the BTR1, and comes with added features and capabilities. The portable Bluetooth amplifier allows users to add Bluetooth capabilities to normal 3.5mm wired headphones, which is particularly useful with smartphones that don't sport the 3.5mm audio jack. The device will be available to purchase on Fiio's official India website, along with leading online and offline retailers across the country.

The Fiio BTR1K comes with a new design and look, along with USB Type-C connectivity for charging and use as an external digital-to-analogue converter (DAC). Under the hood is the new Qualcomm QCC 3005 Bluetooth chip, an AK4376A DAC, Bluetooth 5.0 and support for aptX, aptX LL and AAC audio codecs. The users can connect high-end wired headphones to this and use it directly with their smartphones, with the on-board DAC serving to convert the digital signal.

While the Fiio BTR1K doesn't have a display, it uses an RGB indicator light to indicate the audio codec and working status. You also get a 205mAh battery that takes 1.5 hours for a full charge, and is claimed to offer a battery life of 8 hours. The device can be charged through the USB Type-C port, which also doubles up as the connector to use the Fiio BTR1K as a standalone DAC with a computer. Furthermore, the device also has NFC for quick connectivity and Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation technology for better audio quality on voice calls.

Fiio earlier this month launched the M6 high-resolution audio player in India, which not only works as a wireless-capable audio player, but can also function as a USB DAC. Fiio's range of products in India includes audio players, amplifiers, DACs, receivers, headphones and other accessories for audio equipment.

Further reading: Fiio, Fiio BTR1K, Bluetooth, DAC
