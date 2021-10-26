Fenda Audio PA924 40W portable multi-function karaoke party speaker has been launched in India. Offered in two colours, the portable speaker comes with multiple inputs for easy usage. Fenda Audio PA924 carries an inbuilt wireless microphone that can turn the device into a karaoke system. Apart from its karaoke feature, Fenda Audio PA924 can also replace the television's soundbar. Also, there is support for stereo FM radio as well. The speaker comes with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Fenda Audio PA924 is said to offer more than eight hours of playback time on a single charge.

Fenda Audio PA924 price in India, availability

Fenda Audio PA924 portable multi-function party speaker is priced at Rs. 12,990, as per a press release for the company. It is offered in Black and Red colour options. Additionally, the device gets a 12-month industry warranty.

The speaker is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 11,548.

Fenda Audio PA924 specifications

Fenda Audio PA924 packs dual 5.35-inch woofers paired with dual 2-inch tweeters to provide deep bass for listeners. The woofers are equipped with multi-colour RGB LED lighting. The portable speaker features an inbuilt wireless mic for karaoke and has a frequency response of 40Hz-20,000Hz. The signal-to-noise ratio is 70dB.

The multi-function karaoke party speaker is said to be made of fireproof plastic materials. Also, it features a metal grille to protect the speakers from accidental damages. For connectivity, the speaker has Bluetooth v2.1 and USB input options. It also supports stereo FM radio.

The Fenda Audio PA924 portable speaker features an inbuilt rechargeable 12V 4.4Ah battery, which is claimed by the company to offer more than eight hours of playtime with a single charge. The speaker measures 262x280x533mm. It weighs more than 6kg, as per the Amazon listing.

