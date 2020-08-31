Technology News
Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India, Priced Starting Rs. 299

Wired and wireless headphones, true wireless earphones, and more are part of Edict by Boat’s range.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 31 August 2020 11:36 IST
The Edict by Boat ETWS01 are priced at Rs. 1,299

Highlights
  • Edict is a new ‘Made for Amazon’ sub-brand of Boat
  • The product range is affordably priced, starting at Rs. 299
  • The ETWS01 true wireless earphones cost Rs. 1,299

Edict by Boat, a new sub brand from popular Indian audio brand Boat, has been launched in India on Amazon. The brand is ‘Made for Amazon', suggesting that it has been developed in partnership with the e-commerce giant and its products could be exclusively sold through the e-retail giant in the country. The product range from Edict by Boat includes wireless headphones and speakers, and starts at Rs. 299 for the wired earphones, going up to Rs. 1,299 for the true wireless earphones.

Edict by Boat product range

The product range from Edict by Boat is available now, with pricing starting from Rs. 299 for the EEP01 wired earphones that seem to be a redesigned and slightly more affordable version of the Boat Bassheads 100. The product range also includes the EWH01 wireless headphones for Rs. 1,299, EWE02 wireless neckband earphones for Rs. 999, EWE01 wireless earphones for Rs. 799, ESP01 wireless speaker for Rs. 1,099, and ETWS01 true wireless earphones for Rs. 1,299.

The Edict by Boat ETWS01 are the most expensive product in the range, but are among the most affordable true wireless earphones that you can buy right now. Priced at Rs. 1,299, the earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 3.5 hours per charge on the earphones, three additional charges of the case, 8mm dynamic drivers, and a digital display battery indicator inside the charging case. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and also feature touch controls and voice assistant support.

Edict by Boat vs the competition

The highly competitive personal audio space in India has no shortage of brands competing in the affordable segment but Edict by Boat will hope to win over customers with its strong pricing and partnership with Amazon. The ETWS01 earphones are priced more affordably than popular new launches such as the Redmi Earbuds S and Realme Buds Q.

However, there are more affordable options such as the Truke Fit Pro that are priced at Rs. 999. The rest of the product range remains competitively priced, and buyers looking at entry-level options will find Edict by Boat's pricing and product range to be very attractive.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Edict by Boat, Boat, Audio, Bluetooth, true wireless earphones, earphones, headphones
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
