Amazon Unveils New Echo Smart Speakers, Wearables, and a Smart Display

Among the new Amazon launches is a pair of smart glasses, a ring, and pair of earbuds.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 10:54 IST
Amazon Unveils New Echo Smart Speakers, Wearables, and a Smart Display

Echo Frames

Highlights
  • Echo Frames are eyeglass frames with built-in microphones
  • Echo Studio is a smart speaker with five directional speakers
  • An Echo show smart display with an eight-inch screen also launched

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled a cornucopia of new gadgets as it extended the reach of Alexa from automobiles and homes essentially into people's heads.

Amazon digital aide Alexa vies with Google Assistant software to be at the heart of smart homes where lights, security systems, televisions and more are controlled with spoken commands.

While the Seattle-based technology titan has worked with partners to get Alexa built into some 85,000 devices, it also expanded the line-up of hardware it creates itself.

Echo Frames
Eyeglass frames with microphones built in to listen for commands and speakers that channel audio directly into the ears for just wearers to hear. The frames, which can be used for prescription lenses, have no camera or display capabilities and synch with smartphones.

Echo Frames are available invitation-only, and priced at $180 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

Echo Loop
A ring worn on a finger that can be used to interact with Alexa digital assistant using taps or swipes. The smart ring is available by invitation only and priced at $130 (roughly Rs. 9,200).

Echo Loop

Echo Loop

Echo Buds
Wireless earbuds infused with Alexa digital assistant smarts but which synch to smartphones, where they can work with Google Assistant or Apple Siri software. Echo Buds are priced at $130 (roughly Rs. 9,200).

Echo Buds

Echo Buds

Echo Studio
A smart speaker with five directional speakers and sophisticated software for premium sound quality and Alexa digital assistant controls built in. Priced at $200 (roughly Rs. 14,200).

Echo Studio

Echo Studio

New-gen Echos
Additions to the Echo smart speaker line-up included an improved basic model for $100 (roughly Rs. 7,100), a plug-in Echo Flex device for $25 (roughly Rs. 1,800), and an Echo Dot with an illuminated clock for $60 (roughly Rs. 4,300) because users so often ask the time.

Echo Dot

Echo Show 8
An Echo show smart display with an eight-inch screen for $130 (roughly Rs. 9,200).

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, Echo Frames, Echo Flex, Echo Loop, Echo Show 8, Echo Dot, Echo Buds
Amazon Unveils New Echo Smart Speakers, Wearables, and a Smart Display
