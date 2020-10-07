Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A has been launched in India and the company is calling it the “world's slimmest and lightest soundbar.” It is designed for the Dell P2721Q, P3221D, P3421W, and Dell UltraSharp U2421E monitors. It comes with a built in magnetic mount to attach the soundbar under the monitor. It comes in a single grey colour option, and the Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A has an integrated amplifier.

Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A price in India

The Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A is priced at Rs. 4,899 in India including GST. It is listed on the Dell India website which states that it will ship in 1 to 2 weeks. The Amazon US listing for the soundbar states that it will release on October 13.

Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A specifications, features

The Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A has active speakers that produce 3.6W of power. It has a frequency response range of 180 to 20,000Hz. The amplifier is integrated and the soundbar is powered by a USB port. It is plug and play and Dell recommends it to be mounted under your monitor. The Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A measures 297.18x17.78x22.86mm and weighs 113 grams.

There are magnets on the top of the soundbar that allow it to be mounted under a monitor or other surfaces. Once mounted under the monitor, Dell says it “provides a rich audio experience” without impacting the tilt and swivel features of the monitor itself.

The Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A has been designed for Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Monitor – U2421E, Dell 27 4K USB-C Monitor – P2721Q, Dell 32 USB-C Monitor – P3221D, and Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor – P3421W.

