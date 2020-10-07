Technology News
  Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A With 3.6W of Power, Small and Lightweight Design Launched in India

Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A With 3.6W of Power, Small and Lightweight Design Launched in India

Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A weighs just 113 grams and can be easily attached to one of the four Dell monitors it has been designed for.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 October 2020 14:49 IST
Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A With 3.6W of Power, Small and Lightweight Design Launched in India

Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A comes in a single grey colour option

Highlights
  • Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A is priced at Rs. 4,899
  • Amazon US listing states an October 13 release date
  • Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A is completely plug and play

Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A has been launched in India and the company is calling it the “world's slimmest and lightest soundbar.” It is designed for the Dell P2721Q, P3221D, P3421W, and Dell UltraSharp U2421E monitors. It comes with a built in magnetic mount to attach the soundbar under the monitor. It comes in a single grey colour option, and the Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A has an integrated amplifier.

Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A price in India

The Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A is priced at Rs. 4,899 in India including GST. It is listed on the Dell India website which states that it will ship in 1 to 2 weeks. The Amazon US listing for the soundbar states that it will release on October 13.

Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A specifications, features

The Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A has active speakers that produce 3.6W of power. It has a frequency response range of 180 to 20,000Hz. The amplifier is integrated and the soundbar is powered by a USB port. It is plug and play and Dell recommends it to be mounted under your monitor. The Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A measures 297.18x17.78x22.86mm and weighs 113 grams.

There are magnets on the top of the soundbar that allow it to be mounted under a monitor or other surfaces. Once mounted under the monitor, Dell says it “provides a rich audio experience” without impacting the tilt and swivel features of the monitor itself.

The Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A has been designed for Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Monitor – U2421E, Dell 27 4K USB-C Monitor – P2721Q, Dell 32 USB-C Monitor – P3221D, and Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor – P3421W.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell, Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A, Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A price in India, Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A specifications
Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design Launched, Realme 100W Soundbar Debuts as Well

