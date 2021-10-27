Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS Earphones With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 11mm Titanium Alloy Drivers Launched in India

Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS Earphones With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 11mm Titanium-Alloy Drivers Launched in India

Crossbeats Epic Lite are offered at a pre-order price of Rs. 3,499 on the official website.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 October 2021 18:52 IST
Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS Earphones With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 11mm Titanium-Alloy Drivers Launched in India

Photo Credit: Crossbeats

Crossbeats Epic Lite are offered in Jet Black, Metro Silver, and Urban Green colour options

Highlights
  • Crossbeats Epic Lite have a total playback time of up to 12 hours
  • Crossbeats Epic Lite have a total playback time of up to 12 hours
  • Crossbeats Epic Lite have Google Assistant, Siri support

Crossbeats Epic Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The TWS earphones from Crossbeats feature 11mm drivers that are claimed to deliver punchy bass. They also get three modes for the hybrid noise cancellation. The Crossbeats Epic Lite offer voice assistant support and have four in-built microphones. The TWS earphones have a total playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge and its 500mAh battery can be charged through a USB Type-C port. They also have IPX4 certification for dust or water resistance.

Crossbeats Epic Lite price in India

The Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS earphones are available at a pre-order price of Rs. 3,499. The earphones are currently available for purchase from the official website. Crossbeats mentions that its Epic Lite earbuds will soon be available on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms. They are being offered in Jet Black, Metro Silver, and Urban Green colour options.

Crossbeats Epic Lite specifications

The newly launched Crossbeats Epic Lite earphones feature 11mm titanium-alloy drivers that give them a punchy bass and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They get Hybrid noise cancellation that has three switchable modes —  Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, and Normal Mode — and have an instant auto-pairing feature. Crossbeats has also incorporated Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant in the TWS earphones. They have four-inbuilt microphones.

Crossbeats Epic Lite have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a range of 10 metres. They can connect to an Android or iOS smartphone and supports HFP, HSP, AVRCP, A2DP, AAC, and SBC codecs. They get a claimed playback time of up to 12 hours through the 45mAh battery in each earbud and the 500mAh battery in the charging case. The earphones can be fully charged in 1.5 hours using the USB Type-C port.

For gamers, Crossbeats Epic Lite earphones get a low latency feature. Both earbuds feature touch sensitive controls with various functions that can be controlled via single-, double-, and triple-tap gestures. The Crossbeats TWS earphones also have an IPX4-rated build for dust- and water-resistance. Each earbud weighs 4 grams while the charging case weighs 25 grams and measures 60x48x24mm.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crossbeats, Crossbeats Epic Lite, Crossbeats Epic Lite Price in India, Crossbeats Epic Lite Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi Note 11 Series Teased to Sport Dual Symmetrical JBL-Tuned Speakers Ahead of Launch
Zinq Ring Light Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 30fps
Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS Earphones With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 11mm Titanium-Alloy Drivers Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  2. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  3. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  4. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  5. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of October 28 Launch
  7. Moto Watch 100 Specifications Surface Online: All You Need to Know
  8. Here’s How Much Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s Tokens Are Worth Now
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Partners With Rarible, Other NFT Marketplaces to Tackle Digital Art Theft
  2. Zinq Ring Light Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 30fps
  3. Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS Earphones With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 11mm Titanium-Alloy Drivers Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Teased to Sport Dual Symmetrical JBL-Tuned Speakers Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; MediaTek Chipsets Expected
  6. Samsung Galaxy A03 Renders Leak Online, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  7. Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox to Pay $9 Billion to Creditors, Closing Six-Year-Old Chapter
  8. LG Display Rides Higher TV Panel Prices to Report Over Triple Gain in Operating Profit
  9. Spotify Reports 172 Million Premium Subscribers, Total Monthly Active Users Rise to 381 Million
  10. Sony Xperia View VR Headset That Pairs With Xperia 1 II, Xperia 1 III Smartphones Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com